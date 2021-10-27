GENEVA — Instead of playing on the grass field of Cozzens, the Hobart Statesmen soccer team hosted Utica College on Boswell Field’s turf during Tuesday’s torrential downpour.
The rain seemed to have inspired the Statesmen to their biggest offensive game of the year, winning 5-2 and scoring the most goals in a game this season thus far.
Hobart (8-6-2) scored in the sixth minute but fell behind after Utica scored twice in 72 seconds. But before the first half ended, the Statesmen responded with three goals in 16 minutes, two of which were scored by Frederick Madsen.
Landon DeCesare-Fousek scored added an insurance goal in the 55th minute for the Statesmen, who cruised to victory in the second half, not allowing a single shot in the second half.
FIELD HOCKEYKeuka 2, Elmira 0KEUKA PARK — The Keuka College Field Hockey team defeated Elmira College in an Empire 8 game at a rainy and windy Jephson Community Athletic Complex on Tuesday.
Keuka College (5-9, 2-5) got goals from Alyssa Muszak and Kirstin Billings in the win.
The Wolves wasted no time on Tuesday as Muszak took the initial possession into the Elmira circle and flipped a shot inside the right post for the 1-0 lead 18 seconds into the game. Play would become a battle for possession as neither team generated a quality scoring chance the rest of the quarter as the Wolves remained ahead 1-0 after one.
Keuka added to their lead late in the half on a nice individual effort from Makaela Mills, who stickhandled through the Elmira defense and into the circle. Mills then found Billings on the right post for the 2-0 halftime lead.
In the fourth, Keuka had six corners that led to four shots but would be blanked again. Conversely, the Wolves held the Soaring Eagles without a shot or corner in the second half as Keuka College secured the 2-0 victory.