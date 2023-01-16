BABSON PARK, ME — Without three players and their head coach, the Hobart Statesmen hockey team is still getting it done emphatically. The No. 1-ranked Division III team in the country completed a weekend sweep with a 4-1 win over No. 11-ranked Babson on Saturday.
First-year Ignat Belov scored a pair of goals in the win. Belov was one of four Statesmen to finish the game with two points. His linemates Tristan Fasig and Tanner Hartman had two assists each. Sophomore Wil Crane also had a pair of assists. First-year Mavrick Goyer played all 60 minutes in goal, making 22 saves.
On Friday, Hobart defeated University of Southern Maine 3-0. First-year Tanner Daniels led the way with a goal and an assist. First-year Damon Beaver stopped all 21 shots he faced as he logged his fourth shutout of the season. The opening goal of the game was a highlight-reel play from Daniels, who forced a turnover in the offensive end of the rink, skated behind the goal and completed an incredible ‘Michigan’ goal, where a player scoops the puck up on their blade and stuffs in in the top corner of the net from behind the goal, much like a lacrosse goal.
In other collegiate action from the weekend:
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Hobart 77, Union 74
SCHENECTADY — Multiple times this season, Hobart has lost on a buzzer-beater from their opponent. Hobart’s Jackson Meshanic flipped the script on Saturday and drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Statesmen their second win in a row.
Meshanic recorded his 10th double-double of the season on game-highs of 29 points and 10 rebounds. Patrick Walker joined him in double digits with 19 points and six boards.
Elmira 73, Keuka 56
KEUKA PARK — An 11-1 run to start the game by Elmira put Keuka in an early whole that they could not climb out of.
Kobe Schriver hit five threes to lead Keuka College (5-7, 1-6) with 15 points. Junior Jaden Keasey posted his first career double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds.
Mohawk Valley 108, FLCC 59
HOPEWELL — The Lakers returned to Putt Moore Court for their first matchup of 2023 spring semester.
FLCC was led by sophomore forward Paxton Creek who shot 5-for-11 beyond the arc. Creek finished with 17 points, 6 rebounds, and 1 assist. Sophomore guard Juan Navedo followed with 16 points, 4 assists and 1 rebound.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
William Smith 53, Union 44
SCHENECTADY — William Smith picked up its second-straight win on Saturday with a huge conference win over Union.
Brooke Jarvis led the Herons with 19 points and a career-high 19 rebounds. Jarvis’ 19 rebounds ties for 16th on the Herons’ single game record list and was the most by a Heron since senior Lauren DeVaney posted 21 against Vassar in 2022. DeVaney chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds of her own in the win.
Elmira 45, Keuka 37
KEUKA PARK — Keuka held a 21-13 lead at the half, but Elmira College outscored the Wolves 32-16 in the second as Keuka College fell 45-37 in an Empire 8 game on Saturday afternoon.
Sydney Brown led Keuka College (3-11, 0-7) with 19 points on the back of five threes. Killian Mahoney added 11 for the Wolves. Brown and Meg McGwin tied for the team lead with eight rebounds.
Mohawk Valley 92, FLCC 38
HOPEWELL — The No. 5-ranked Mohawk Valley team got out to a quick lead over the Lakers that they extended to a large win.
The Lakers were led by sophomore guard Hayley Andersen who dropped 25 points on 9-16 shooting with 7 rebounds, 1 assist and 3 steals. Freshman teammate Izzy Robson followed with 7 points, 1 rebound and 2 assists.
WOMEN’S ICE HOCKEY
William Smith 2, Salem St. 1
GENEVA — A pair of goals in the second period allowed William Smith to lock down on defense and skate to a win on Saturday afternoon at The Cooler.
Four different players recorded a point in the victory for William Smith. Junior Annie Hauser made 22 saves as she earned the victory. The Herons finished the game with a 35-23 edge in shots on goal. Lauren Legler and Mackenzie O’Neal scored for the Herons (8-9-1, 6-6)
SWIMMING & DIVING
Hobart 3rd of 3
William Smith 2nd of 4
GENEVA — Hobart and William Smith hosted Wells College, Cazenovia and SUNY Brockport on Saturday afternoon.
For William Smith, sophomore Tessa Yohan led the way with two first-place finishes and one second-place finish. Yohan took first place in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 59.26, followed by a first-place finish in the women’s 200-yard IM with a time of 2:25.03. She took second in the women’s 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:04.59.
For the Statesmen, first-year Daniel Barrientos led the way with two first-place finishes on the diving board to bring his season wins total to 11. On the 3-meter board, Barrientos posted a score of 312.75 and on the 1-meter board, he posted a score of 269.40.
SQUASH
SUNDAY
Franklin & Marshall 7, Hobart 2
William Smith 5, Franklin & Marshall 4
SATURDAY
Hobart 5, Dickinson 4
William Smith 6, Dickinson 3
GENEVA — On Saturday, Hobart earned four of its five points by 3-0 sweeps. The Statesmen’s fifth point came in a 3-1 game and earned their first victory over Dickinson since 2016. In the No. 4 spot, Joseph Raskin Lantos defeated Kobe Fleming, 12-10, 11-6, 11-5. It was Raskin Lantos’ fifth win of the season and extended his winning streak to four matches.
On Sunday, Franklin & Marshall controlled the match over the Statesmen, earning six of their seven points via 3-0 sweeps and have now won nine straight matches against the Statesmen. Omar Kiwan notched his seventh win of the season picking up a victory in the No. 2 spot. He dispatched Jordan Sprecher, 11-3, 11-6, 11-6. Kiwan is 7-4, including a 6-4 record at No. 2.
On Saturday for William Smith, the Herons won 3-0 in the top five spots of the lineup. The Herons have won three straight matches against Dickinson and are now 5-4 all-time against the Red Devils.
On Sunday, the 13th-ranked William Smith College squash team edged 18th-ranked Franklin and Marshall College for the first time since 2004. William Smith swept two matches and had three 3-1 victories.