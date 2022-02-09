CANTON — After losing by 20 points on Friday night at home to the St. Lawrence Saints, the Hobart basketball team pulled off one of their biggest upsets of the season with a 64-49 victory on Tuesday night in the North Country.
Hobart shot lights out from the field, shooting 48% from the field and over 35% from 3-point range. Patrick Walker led the Statesmen with a game-high 13 points off the bench and Jackson Meshanic contributed with 12 points and 17 rebounds.
The Statesmen (8-11, 5-7) dominated the boards with a 45-23 rebound advantage. They shared the ball well on offense with 13 assists to St. Lawrence’s seven.
Thirty-one of Hobart’s points came from the bench as five players registered points off the bench.
The biggest area of improvement for Hobart was on defense. The Statesmen held the Saints to 31.5% and 21.4% from long range. St. Lawrence managed just 22 points in the second half while the Statesmen managed 32 in both halves.
Following a rough middle stretch of the season, the Statesmen have found themselves playing quality basketball of late and are 4-3 in their last seven with two wins in a row.
Hobart will look to double-up Clarkson today at 1 p.m. and get their longest win streak of the year going.