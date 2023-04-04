HOPEWELL — The No. 15 ranked Finger Lakes Community College baseball squad got another crack at the No. 4 ranked Niagara County team after splitting a doubleheader last Thursday. The Lakers fell 10-0 in the first game and 4-1 in the second game.
In the first game, the Lakers (19-5, 6-0) had immense trouble solving Thunder pitcher Hunter Loomis. Loomis went all six innings and one-hit the Lakers with seven strikeouts. The lone hit of the game for FLCC was a double in the top of the fifth inning from Kenny Murphy.
The second game, FLCC answered Niagara’s first run in the third with a run of their own in the top of the fourth. Matthew DiSanti drove in Danny Melendez with a sacrifice fly. But, one run on three hits was all the Lakers could muster against the Thunder’s impressive pitching staff.
In other collegiate action from Tuesday:
SOFTBALL
Monroe CC 3, FLCC 1
Monroe CC 2, FLCC 0
HOPEWELL — FLCC managed just five hits in two games against a tough Monroe CC squad. Ella Lewis drove in a run for the Lakers (7-5) in the first game. Reagan Seelye pitched all seven innings for FLCC, allowing three runs on five hits, five walks and three strikeouts.
In game two, Monroe CC (4-5) scored both runs in the top of the fifth inning and it was enough to carry them to victory. Aubrey Roberts had a strong game for FLCC with six innings pitched. Roberts allowed eight hits, two runs, two walks and struck out five batters.
TRACK & FIELD
Seven Lakers qualify for Regionals
GENESEO — Plenty of performances from local athletes stood out this past weekend for FLCC at SUNY Geneseo in the outdoor season opener. Six student-athletes qualified for the NJCAA Region III championships and the NJCAA Division III national championships.
Leading the way for the Lakers was sophomore and Waterloo graduate Jacob DiGiovanni, who clocked a time of 38:20.20 in the 10k race, qualifying him for the NJCAA Region III and NJCAA Division III championships. Sophomore superstar and national champion Leah Lloyd — a Palmyra-Macedon grad — set a personal record of 11:44.47 in the steeplechase and earned a spot in both the regional and national championships. Morgan Cheney, Newark graduate Michael Oberdorf and Marcus Whitman grad John Zimmerman all joined Lloyd in the steeplechase. Respectively, they ran times of 14:52.52, 11:36.61 and 10:54.55. Each qualified for the regional championships. Cheney and Zimmerman qualified for the national championships.
In the field events, Jaylen Wims threw the shot put 12.68m, earning a qualifying spot for the regional and national championships. Marcus Whitman grad Memphis Lohnes cleared a height of 3.90m in the pole vault to also earn a spot in the regional and national championships.
Next up for the Lakers is a meet at SUNY Cortland next Saturday, April 8. FLCC will look to continue to its hot start to the season and earn more qualifying times for the regional and national championships.