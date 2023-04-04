Geneva, NY (14456)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.