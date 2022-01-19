GENEVA — An unusual matinee took place at Bristol Gymnasium on the campus of Hobart and William Smith Colleges on Tuesday afternoon.
Hobart basketball hosted Skidmore College in a 2 p.m. tip-off after the original contest had been postponed a week.
Following their big win over Union on Saturday, the Statesmen (4-8, 1-4) trailed Skidmore by five with about two minutes to play, but the Thoroughbreds made their free throws down the stretch to hold on to the win.
Hobart shot over 41% from the field while the Thoroughbreds shot nearly 46%. The Statesmen out-rebounded Skidmore, out-blocked them and got three times the bench scoring with 34 points to Skidmore’s 11. The Thoroughbreds led 35-29 and the Statesmen couldn’t make up the deficit in the second half.
Hobart’s Jackson Meshanic and Patrick Walker led the Statesmen in scoring with 19 points apiece. Jackson’s brother, Carter Meshanic, chipped in off the bench with 11 points.
Hobart begins a three-game road trip at Clarkson this Friday with tip off expected for 7:30 p.m.
In other collegiate action from Tuesday:
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Nazareth 71, Keuka 35
KEUKA PARK — Keuka women’s basketball hosted a red-hot Nazareth team who beat the Wolves to win their fourth straight game.
The Wolves (1-11, 0-4) were led by Sydney Brown with 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
The Keuka men’s basketball game tipped off at 7:30 p.m. and concluded after the Times went to press. At deadline, the score was 56-38 at halftime in favor of Nazareth.