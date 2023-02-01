KEUKA PARK — Keuka men’s basketball hoped to get back in the win column on Tuesday night but St, John Fisher had other plans with an 88-63 win over the Wolves (7-10, 3-9).
A bright spot was Devin Milton, who continued his torrid scoring streak with 30 points on 11-for-21 shooting and 3 rebounds. The Cardinals (13-6, 9-3) shot at a 50% rate from the field and had 11 out of 13 players register points. Rebounding was key for the Cardinals as they finished with a 56-33 rebound advantage.
In other collegiate action from Tuesday evening:
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Skidmore 66, William Smith 52
GENEVA — William Smith (6-13, 4-8) hung with Skidmore for much of the first half on Tuesday night. But the Thoroughbreds (14-4, 11-1) used a late surge in the first half and a strong third quarter to hand the Herons a loss and secure the season sweep.
William Smith outscored Skidmore 21-12 in the fourth quarter to close the game out on a high note. Three Herons registered double-digit points with Maddie Patrick leading the way with a game-high 17 points to go with 4 assists, 4 steals and 3 rebounds. Lauren DeVaney registered another double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists and a block.
St. John Fisher 106, Keuka 29
KEUKA PARK — After an early 3-pointer from Keuka’s Killian Mahoney tied the game 3-3, the offense of the Cardinals (17-2, 12-0) exploded for 16 unanswered points and put the Wolves (3-15, 0-11) in a hole they could not climb out of.
Mahoney would end the game with a team-high 11 points and four rebounds. A total of eight Wolves registered points and shot 30.6% from the field.
WOMEN’S ICE HOCKEY
Oswego State 5, William Smith 2
GENEVA — William Smith’s final non-conference match of the season came against a well-rested Oswego St. team that did not play since Jan. 21. The Herons (9-10-1) put the Lakers (11-8-1) on their heels early with goal from Alisa Canney just 69 seconds into the game.
The Lakers tied the game quickly and William Smith regained a 2-1 lead before the Lakers scored four unanswered in the second and third periods to put the Herons away. Sydney Foster scored the other Herons goal and Annie Houser made 39 saves between the pipes for William Smith.