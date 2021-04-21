KEUKA PARK — The Keuka baseball team played a rescheduled game against Utica Tuesday afternoon.
The Wolves (4-5, 4-5) won in dramatic fashion, scoring a walk-off win in the bottom of the seventh inning. With the scored tied 6-6, first baseman Dave Verrett doubled and third baseman Josh Tyron was able to hustle home to give the Wolves the big victory.
In other college action from Tuesday:
SOFTBALL
Sage 3, Keuka 2 (8 Innings)
Sage 7, Keuka 1
KEUKA PARK — Keuka softball (3-9, 3-9) fell in a doubleheader against Sage on Tuesday afternoon.
In the first game, six different Wolves had hits and Whitney Tyler pitched all eight innings, allowing five hits and two earned runs with 11 strikeouts.
In the second game, Kelsey Mohl and Shelby Burgess got two hits but the Wolves fell as Sage registered 13 hits.
FLCC 13, Jamestown CC 6
Jamestown CC 16, FLCC 4
CANANDAIGUA — The Lakers softball team (7-19, 0-8) split a Tuesday doubleheader against Jamestown CC.
In the first opener, four different FLCC batters registered more than two RBIs.
In the second game, FLCC’s bats were quiet and they committed four errors, leading to runs in three consecutive innings.