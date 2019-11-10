GENEVA — The William Smith Herons (15-1-1, 9-0-0) did their damage in the first half as they scored two goals to beat St. Lawrence 2-0 to punch their ticket to the Liberty League Final on Sunday.
After scoring her first goal of the season a few weeks ago against Union, Julia Keogh has been on a tear as she scored her fourth goal of the season in the 20th minute.
A little over nine minutes later, Mariah Deschino scored the Herons’ second goal to give them a solid cushion for the remainder of the game. William Smith remained stout on defense and allowed the Saints one shot on goal on their way to victory. The Herons will play Vassar College at Cozzens at 1:30 p.m. today for the championship.
Keuka 4, Penn St. Abington 2
MIDDLETOWN, PA — Keuka men’s soccer continues to upset their opponents as four different players scored to advance to the North Eastern Athletic Conference final.
The Wolves (9-9-1, 6-5) played a solid game against the Nittany Lions (10-7-0, 8-3) as Suleman Sey, Chris Millard, Seth Spurgeon and Humberto Flores all registered a goal in the win. Ryan Mavretish made two saves in the victory.
Hobart/RIT
TROY — The Hobart vs. RIT Liberty League semifinal began late and had not concluded when the Times went to press.
Penn St.-Harrisburg 1,
Keuka 0
READING, PA — Keuka women’s soccer team had their season come to a surprising end as they were upset by Penn St.-Harrisburg on Saturday.
Despite a undefeated October, the Wolves (13-5) could not find the back of the net against the Nittany Lions (11-9-1) in their final NEAC semifinal. Jessica Pegg did all she could in net with 10 saves.
Cabrini 95, Keuka 86
AURORA — Keuka men’s basketball (0-1) dropped their season opener to Cabrini on Saturday night in the Wells College Tournament.
The Wolves will take on Hiram on Sunday to wrap up the tournament.
Hobart 7, Suffolk 4
GENEVA — Hobart won its third game of the season on Friday in a victory over Suffolk (1-2, 0-2). Brenden Howell scored two goals and Joe Halstrom made 12 saves in the win.
William Smith 8,
King’s College (PA) 0
GENEVA — William Smith rolled over King’s College for its fourth straight victory to begin the 2019-20 season. Seven different players registered a goal and 13 players registered a point.
Alisa Canney had two goals in the win and Olvia Williams turned away 17 shots in the dominant shutout victory for the Herons.
William Smith 186,
SUNY Cobleskill 68
William Smith 177,
SUNY Delhi 54
COBLESKILL — William Smith Swimming improved to 5-0 as they beat SUNY Cobleskill and SUNY Delhi on Saturday. The Herons will be out of the pool until Dec. 6 for the Don Richards Invitational at RIT.
Hobart 4th out of 18
CANTON — Hobart Cross Country raced in the Eastern College Athletic Conference Championships. Hobart placed fourth with Josh Wasserman finishing 5th overall with a 8-kilometer time of 28:06.30.