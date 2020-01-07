KEUKA PARK — Despite the two schools being just 20 miles apart, Keuka College and Hobart and William Smith Colleges rarely compete against each other in any sport.
Monday was a rare occurrence as Keuka women’s basketball played host to the William Smith Herons.
It was both teams’ first game in 2020 and William Smith (6-3) looked ready for the new year as they beat the Wolves 70-45. Olivia Parisi picked up right where she left off and dropped a game-high 22 points to go with nine rebounds and three steals.
Alongside her was teammate Lauren DeVaney with an impressive double-double performance with 12 points and 18 rebounds.
Pal-Mac alum Riley Record led Keuka (4-3) in scoring with 17 points. Guard Sam Laranjo was close behind with 15 points.
In other local collegiate action:
Men’s BasketballAlfred 81, Keuka 56
KEUKA PARK — The Wolves men’s basketball team (1-7) was back in action for the first time in the new year against their future Empire 8 opponents in the Alfred Saxons (6-5).
Unfortunately, Keuka took some time to get back in the swing of things as they fell by 25 points and allowed 43 points in the first half while only scoring 23.
Nana Oteng was excellent off the bench and led his team in scoring with 12 points. Alex Medellin added 11 points as the Wolves went 19-62 from the field.