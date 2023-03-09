BROCKPORT — William Smith lacrosse (3-0) continues to roll in the beginning of the season. In a Wednesday tilt against SUNY Brockport (1-2), the No. 8 ranked Herons roared to a 8-0 start and cruised to a 19-4 victory.
Ten players registered at least one goal for William Smith. Natalie Daniels paced the Herons with five goals and one assist for six total points. Maddie Montgomery was next with a hat-trick on seven shots. Molly Davis, Payton McMahon and Allie McGinty each added two goals apiece. McGinty added two assists for a total of four points.
Maura Smeader and Madison Dicks split time in goal for William Smith. Dicks made two saves.
In other collegiate action from Wednesday:
MEN’S LACROSSE
Lycoming 14, Keuka 6
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Keuka College men’s lacrosse team kicked off their season on Wednesday afternoon. Against Lycoming (1-3), the Wolves men kept pace in the first quarter by answering the first Lycoming goal and even taking a lead.
Midlakes grad Brandon MacDonell opened of the scoring for Keuka’s season and Penn Yan graduate Devon Gerhardt gave Keuka a 2-1 lead in the first quarter. But between the end of the first and second quarter, Lycoming scored five unasnwered to take a 6-2 lead. Although Ian Rickard added a goal before halftime for Keuka, the Warriors had control of the game.
MacDonell and Gerhardt each ended with a goal and an assist alongside Nicholas Pipher. Dylan Hoad made 12 stops in goal for the Wolves.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Fredonia 20, Keuka 5
FREDONIA — Keuka women’s lacrosse (0-2) hung with Fredonia (3-1) for the first quarter and was within stirking distance at the half, but the Blue Devils used an 8-1 third quarter followed by a 6-1 fourth to hand the Wolves a loss.
The Wolves were down 3-2 after one quarter on back-to-back goals from Julia Bauder and Madeline Greene. Fredonia scored three more unanswered goals in the second but a goal from Keuka’s Maddie Fassinger kept the Wolves within reach.
Alyssa Chase made 16 saves in net for Keuka on 36 shots on goal.