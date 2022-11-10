GENEVA — The William Smith Herons field hockey team started their quest for the Division III crown on Wednesday evening by hosting Hartwick College in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Herons defended their home turf by advancing to the second round with its 4-0 victory over Hartwick.
Sofia Pattillo scored the game’s first goal in the second quarter after the William Smith junior gave her team a 1-0 lead at the halftime break. Sophomore teammate Rebecca Mantione assisted the goal.
Senior Lauren Jackson and juniors Libby Maxwell and Alaura Enright scored the Herons’ final three goals to earn the victory after a dominating second half display.
William Smith junior goalkeeper Kristen McCormick completed a two-save shut-out performance.
The Herons (17-4) will now battle John Hopkins University in the second round Saturday at 2 p.m. The game will be played at Babson Park, Mass. as William Smith looks to upset the No. 4 team in the nation in John Hopkins.
In other collegiate action from Wednesday:
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Keuka 92, Wells 63
KEUKA PARK — The Wolves started 1-0 for the first time since the 2018-2019 season with a home victory over Wells College Wednesday night.
Keuka senior guard Devin Milton finished with a game-high 23 points in the win after shooting an impressive 11-for-15 from the field.
Junior forward Mason VanDeMortel, a Newark graduate, contributed with a game-high nine rebounds for the Wolves (1-0).