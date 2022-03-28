CANTON — The William Smith lacrosse team improved to 2-0 in Liberty League play after its 13-5 victory over No.25 St. Lawrence on Saturday afternoon.
Junior attacker Maddie Montgomery led the Herons with four goals, three assists in the victory. Senior midfielder Anna Murphy added three goals.
After only being tied at 1-all after the first quarter, William Smith outscored St. Lawrence 4-2 in the second quarter to open up the game to then cruise to the win.
The 7th-ranked Herons (6-1, 2-0) will be back in action on Wednesday afternoon when they host St. John Fisher for a non-conference matchup at 4 p.m.
In other college action from Saturday:
BASEBALL
ECC 4, FLCC 1, game 1
ECC 17, FLCC 4, game 2
CANANDAIGUA — It was a rough double-header for the Lakers on Saturday afternoon as they dropped both games against Erie Community College.
Freshman right-hander Devin Georgetti suffered the loss in game 1 after recording four strikeouts in a complete game performance.
Freshman right-hander Jake Conklin struggled to get out of the first inning in game 2 to suffer the defeat.
Freshman designated hitter DJ Stoianovich knocked in two runs in game 2 to lead the Lakers offense on Saturday.
FLCC (10-7, 1-0) heads to play ECC in their next contest which is tomorrow at 2 p.m. for a double-header.
SOFTBALL
FLCC 6, JCC 5, 9 innings, game 1
FLCC 9, JCC 3, game 2
CANANDAIGUA — Sophomores Reagan Seelye and Kalyska Payne both picked up their second wins of the season against Jamestown Community College on Saturday afternoon after Seelye got the win in game 1 while Payne secured the victory in game 2.
Seelye pitched all nine innings in game 1 after striking out 10 JCC batters.
Payne pitched a complete in game 2 as well as she recorded 11 strikeouts.
Seelye produced the offense in the double-header sweep after she led with six hits and seven RBI’s in the two games.
FLCC (4-2) will be back in action this Saturday for a double-header at Erie Community College starting at 1 p.m.