PITTSFORD — Not soon after the Hobart Statesmen began their 2021 season, the rest of Hobart and William Smith spring athletics “sprang” into action. The William Smith lacrosse team saw their first action in over a year taking on No. 11 ranked St. John Fisher in Pittsford.
The Cardinals managed to hold on at home for a 7-6 win over No. 17 Herons on Saturday. Leading 3-2 after the first half, the Cardinals were able to outscore the Herons 5-3 in the second half to squeak out a their fourth win of the season.
The Herons were led by senior Ellie Burns and sophomore Maddie Montgomery, who notched two goals each, and senior Anna Murphy who registered a pair of assists. Senior Ellen Arena recorded a team-high three caused turnovers and scooped up five ground balls. First-year Maddie Bamberger started in goal and made nine saves in her collegiate debut.
SUNDAY
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Keuka 91, Sage 79
KEUKA PARK — The Keuka College Men’s Basketball team won their first game of the season and first ever match in the Empire 8 Conference on Sunday afternoon against Russell Sage College, defeating the Gators 91-79.
Daniel Obunse led the Wolves (1-6, 1-6) with a career-high 21 points. Nana Oteng added 20 points while Devin Milton recorded his second career double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. The sophomore also added four blocks, two steals, and two assists.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
University of Rochester 6, William Smith 3
GENEVA — After taking two out of the three doubles matches, William Smith Herons (0-1, 0-1) could only manage to take one out of six singles matches in Saturday contest against the Yellowjackets.
Caitlin Chichora was able to best Kaclyn Dron in the No. 4 singles slot for the lone singles win for the Herons.
MEN’S TENNIS
Hobart 7, University of Rochester 2
GENEVA — Hobart men’s tennis got back on the courts on Saturday afternoon along with the William Smith tennis team as the Colleges hosted University of Rochester.
The Statesmen (1-0, 1-0) came out on top of the Yellowjackets thanks to strong play in both singles and doubles. No. 2 singles player Jeremy Atwater picked up where he left off last year with a 3-set victory while first year Winter Fagerberg impressed with a straight-set win without dropping a single game.
BASEBALL
FLCC 11, Jamestown 1
FLCC 7, Jamestown 0
HOPEWELL — FLCC baseball (3-1) swept Jamestown on Saturday on the diamond with big showings of offense and shutdown defense.
In the first game, the Lakers scored in every single inning but the second in the six-inning contest. Infielder Grant Rodriguez drove in 4 Runs Batted In on three hits, including a triple. Drew Bailey continued his hot bat with his second home run of the year with 3 RBIs on two hits and three runs scored.
The second game of the doubleheader was a defensive battle until FLCC popped off for five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Third baseman Ryan Smith led FLCC with 2 RBIs as five different FLCC players drove in runs.