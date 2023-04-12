GENEVA — The No. 3 nationally ranked William Smith Herons lacrosse team improved to 12-0 on the season after defeating 20th-ranked Ithaca 17-8 on Wednesday afternoon.
Herons senior midfielder Maddie Montgomery got things started with a goal and she ended her day with a game-high seven goals. It was a special day on Boswell Field for Montgomery as she recorded her 200th career point of her collegiate career in the big win.
Montgomery's junior teammate Allie McGinity added three goals herself by helping William Smith (12-0, 6-0) rout one of the better teams in the Liberty League.
Sophomore goaltender Maura Smeader finished with six saves in the huge victory for the Herons.
In other collegiate action from Wednesday:
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Nazareth 20, Keuka 3
KEUKA PARK — The Wolves fell at home against Nazareth College on Wednesday night.
Senior midfielder Madeline Greene led Keuka (1-7, 0-3) with two goals in the loss. Sophomore goaltender and Marcus Whitman graduate Alyssa Chase finished with 12 saves for the Wolves.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Keuka 10, Hilbert 4
HAMBURG — The Wolves went on road on Wednesday afternoon to snap their season-long three-game losing streak at Hilbert College.
Sophomore attacker and Penn Yan graduate, Devon Gerhardt led the way for Keuka (5-4) by scoring a game-high four goals.
Another local player in Wolves senior midfielder, Bradon MacDonnell, who is a Midlakes graduate, recorded three goals in the victory.
Senior goaltender Dylan Hoad finished with six saves in the win for Keuka.
Hudson Valley 24, FLCC 4
CANANDAIGUA — The Lakers (0-5) fell to Hudson Valley Community College on Wednesday afternoon.
FLCC sophomore attacker Charlie Cheney, who is a Canandaigua graduate, led his team with three goals scored.
Lakers freshman goaltender and Newark graduate, Caleb George-Cady recorded 24 saves in the loss.
SOFTBALL
Keuka 8, Delhi 6, game one
Keuka 11, Delhi 3, 5 innings, game two
KEUKA PARK — The Wolves ended their four-game losing streak by sweeping SUNY-Delhi on Wednesday afternoon to close out their eight-game homestand on the right note.
The Wolves trailed 6-2 after four innings of play in game one as it was an RBI double by senior shortstop Helena Hill to left field in the bottom of the sixth inning that gave Keuka (5-13) the lead for good.
Freshman centerfielder Hannah Longley and senior starting pitcher Kelsey Mohl led the Wolves with three hits each in the game one victory. Mohl threw three innings to start and struck out two Delhi batters in that span. Senior Shauna Pimm recorded the win in relief while striking out two batters. Freshman Lauren Gilbert pitched the top of the seventh inning to secure the save.
A big seven-run fourth inning was the turning point in the win for Keuka in game two. Hill and freshman catcher Makenna DeMoney each led the Wolves with three hits. Freshman second basemen Emily Cutrona and freshman third basemen Kaitlyn Holland both knocked in two runs to give sophomore starting pitcher Hali Jenner enough run support to pick up the win on the mound. Jenner pitched a complete game and struck out three Delhi batters over the five innings.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Ithaca 5, William Smith 4
ITHACA — The Herons (6-8, 1-3) dropped their fourth straight match on Wednesday afternoon in a close defeat at Ithaca College.
Herons senior Audrey Camacho won at No. 3 singles by defeating Ithaca's Zoe Davis in a thrilling match that ended 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 in a comeback victory for Camacho.
First-year Marin Montagne won at No. 6 singles for William Smith as she defeated Ithaca's Caroline Herz, 1-6, 7-6, 6-3 in a comeback win of her own.