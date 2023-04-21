TROY — The No. 3 nationally ranked William Smith Herons lacrosse team has three games left remaining on their 2023 regular season schedule and all three will take place on the road.
The Herons played the first of those three games on Friday afternoon as William Smith remained undefeated by defeating Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in dominating fashion 17-7.
Four different Herons recorded a hat-trick in a game that saw them up 8-3 at the halftime break after a second quarter where they outscored RPI by four goals.
Senior midfielder Maddie Montgomery led William Smith (14-0, 8-0) with four goals in the big victory. Sophomore goaltender Maura Smeader finished with six saves in front of the net for the Herons.
In other collegiate action from Friday:
BASEBALL
Keuka 6, Sage 3
ALBANY — The Wolves (6-17, 2-8) ended their three-game losing streak on Friday afternoon at Russell Sage College.
Keuka senior left-handed starting pitcher Jared Beckley improved to 2-1 for his season after a complete game victory on the mound. Beckley finished with eight hits, three earned runs, two walks and struck out one.
Senior third basemen Josh Tryon led the Wolves with three hits, two runs batted in and two runs scored in the win.
MEN'S VOLLEYBALL
FLCC 3, Bryant & Stratton 0
FLCC 3, Ocean County 0
FLCC 3, Monroe 1
GLEN ELLYN, IL. — The Lakers (11-4) swept all three of their matches on Friday during the National Junior College Athletic Association Men's Invitational.
Leading for FLCC, freshman outside hitter Jonah Grbic and freshman middle hitter Nick Ferris led with 10 kills in the first match against Bryant & Stratton College. Freshman AJ DeBalso closed with 10 digs in game two against Ocean County College. Lastly, freshman setter Bryce Ceravolo finished with 55 aces in game three against Monroe College.