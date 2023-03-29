ROCHESTER — The William Smith lacrosse team’s undefeated season was very much on the line on Wednesday afternoon when they made the trip to take on St. John Fisher University.
The Herons trailed by three goals halfway through the third quarter but recorded four unanswered goals to secure the thrilling 10-9 victory over St. John Fisher after first-year midfielder Natalie Daniels scored the game-winning goal for William Smith with 3:35 left to play.
Daniels only scored once on the entire day for the Herons but no bigger of a goal than late in the fourth quarter after William Smith trailed 9-6 halfway through the third quarter.
Sophomore attacker Katherine Murray and seniors Maddie Montgomery and Kaitlin Pellechia each scored twice to lead the Herons in scoring as it was Montgomery’s goal towards the end of the third quarter that cut the deficit to a 9-7 game at the time.
Montgomery’s goal came with 4:05 remaining in the third to help give William Smith (8-0) the momentum they needed going into the fourth quarter.
Junior attacker Allie McGinty and Murray added two goals in the fourth to knot the contest up at 9-all before Daniels’ game-winner.
Herons’ sophomore goaltender Maura Smeader stayed strong for all 60 minutes and especially in the fourth quarter to keep her team alive. Smeader finished with five saves in the win.
In other collegiate action from Wednesday:
MEN’S LACROSSE
Nazareth 23, Keuka 2
ROCHESTER — The Wolves dropped their Empire 8 opener on Wednesday afternoon at Nazareth College.
Senior midfielder and Midlakes graduate, Brandon MacDonell scored one of Keuka’s two goals on the day. MacDonell assisted sophomore teammate Matt Jerman for the second goal for the Wolves.
Senior goaltender Dylan Hoad ended with 10 saves for Keuka (4-2, 0-1) in the loss.