SCHENECTADY — Winning seems to be all the third-ranked William Smith lacrosse team knows this season. With a 16-5 victory over Union College (8-5, 4-4) on Saturday afternoon, the Herons claimed its ninth regular season Liberty League crown with its 15th overall and ninth conference win. The win also gives the Heron (15-0, 9-0) the lone first-round by in the Liberty League Championship that begins Friday, May 5.
Maddie Montgomery matched her career-high with seven goals for the third time in her career and added four draw controls. Her fellow seniors Molly Davis and Kaitlin Pellechia added hat tricks in the victory. Senior Payton McMahon (1g, 2a) and junior Allie McGinty (1g, 1a) also had multi-point games for the Herons. McMahon, McGinty and senior Liza Diffley finished with three ground balls each. Sophomore Maura Smeader played all 60 minutes in the William Smith goal and made six saves.
In other collegiate sports action from the weekend:
SATURDAY
MEN’S LACROSSE
Utica 9, Keuka 8
KEUKA PARK — A furious comeback by the Wolves came up just short on Saturday in a narrow loss to the Mountaineers (7-9, 3-3). Keuka (5-6, 0-5) scored five out of the last seven goals after being down 6-3 and 7-2.
Matt Jerman scored a hat-trick for the Wolves and Brandon MacDonell added two goals and an assist. Dylan DeLucia, Devon Gerhardt and Nicholas Pipher each added a goal and Kyle Murphy registered three assists. Dylan Hoad made an impressive 17 stops in net for the Wolves.
Onondaga 32, Finger Lakes Community College 2
WOMEN’S
Medaille 16, Keuka 4
BUFFALO — A heavy helping of goals in the second quarter from Medaille put the game out of reach for the Keuka Wolves (1-10, 0-6) on Saturday. Down 3-1 and within striking distance after the first quarter, Medaille (8-4, 2-3) scored eight straight goals between the end of the second and third quarters.
Katie Deatherage with a goal and an assist in the game. Erin Patterson scored her first career goal for the Wolves in the loss and Alyssa Chase got the start in goal and made six saves. With a total of 111 on the season Chase sits fifth-most in program history. Hannah Blaker played the final 40 minutes in goal and made a career-high 10 saves
BASEBALL
RIT 11, Hobart 9, 10 innings
GENEVA — A two-run homerun by junior Ty Gallagher in the bottom of the first set the tone for a heavy -scoring game between the Tigers and Statesmen. In extra innings, RIT plated three runners in the top of the 10th while Hobart countered with one.
The second game of the double header between the Statesmen (8-16, 2-10) and the Tigers (13-12, 6-5) was postponed to Sunday afternoon at RIT due to incoming weather in Geneva.
Three Hobart pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts on the afternoon. First-year Aaron Forgues led the Statesmen with six strikeouts, while first-year Peter Dunham added four and first-year Max Friedlander chipped in one. The Tigers’ three pitchers combined for seven strike outs on the day.
Sage 5, Keuka 4
Sage 5, Keuka 1
ALBANY — In game one of the doubleheader played at the University of Albany, the Wolves (6-19, 2-10) scored two runs in the top of the second but a four-run fourth inning from Sage (15-8 ,8-7) sunk Keuka. Wolves’ Tyler Lewandowski registered two hits, one RBI and scored once. Nolan Quinn drove in two batters on two hits and swiped one base. The Wolves
In game two, Keuka registered 11 hits to Sage’s eight, but only Quinn managed to bring runners home with an RBI single to left field that score Lewandowski.
SOFTBALL
Hudson Valley 9, FLCC 1
Hudson Valley 11, FLCC 2
HOPEWELL — A powerful Hudson Valley squad swept a doubleheader Saturday with a combined 20 runs. In game one, the two teams traded runs in the first inning before the Vikings exploded for 3 runs in the second innings to give them a 4-1 advantage to which they added five more runs in the seventh.
The Lakers were led by Reagan Seelye who had a 2-for-3 performance at the plate while driving in the Lakers lone run on a double. Canandaigua grad Skyllar Weigert went 2-for-4 in the game.
In game two, the Lakers got off to a promising start thanks to an RBI single from Seelye that brought home teammate Cheyenne Cotton. The Vikings swiftly took control of the game by scoring three runs in the second, four in the third and three more in the fourth, all while holding the Lakers to one run beyond the first inning.
TENNIS
Hobart 5, RPI 4
RPI 9, William Smith 0
GENEVA — The No. 16 regionally ranked Hobart College tennis team edged No. 33 nationally ranked RPI, 5-4 on Saturday. The Statesmen (14-5, 6-1) took the lead over the Engineers (9-6, 5-2) early in doubles action, earning two out of the three available points. Senior Jett Wright and junior Sean Pesin beat the No. 9 regionally ranked doubles team, Aiden Drover-Mattinen and Andy Zhu, 8-6 at No. 1, while senior Harry Lyu and sophomore Troy Steiner downed Igor Visnovskij and Bryce Burnham at the No. 2 spot, 8-2.