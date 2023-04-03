SARATOGA SPRINGS — William Smith lacrosse continued its best ever start to the season with its ninth straight win in a dominant 18-7 victory over Skidmore College on Saturday.
Senior Maddie Montgomery matched her career high in goals with seven and had a game-high six draw controls and two cause turnovers. The No. 4 ranked Herons (9-0, 3-0) got five points from sophomore Katherine Murray on three goals and two assists and had a team-high five ground balls. Senior Kaitlin Pellechia added a hat trick and sophomore Maura Smeader played all 60 minutes in goal. She made five saves.
In other collegiate action from the weekend:
SUNDAYBASEBALL
St. John Fisher 7, Keuka 4
PITTSFORD — Keuka put up three runs in the sixth inning to make it a two-run game but it was not enough as the Wolves (3-7, 0-1) fell to the Cardinals in their Empire 8 opener.
Matt Vaccaro reached base three times on two hits and scored twice for the Wolves. Nolan Quinn, Connor Springer, Josh Tryon and Brady Booher all registered RBIs.
Erie CC 5, FLCC 4
FLCC 4, Erie CC 1
HOPEWELL — FLCC’s bats got going late in the first game and the team scored all four runs in the final two innings. A final run from Erie in the top of the seventh was just enough to put the game out of reach. Tyler Cerame, Paulie Goodness, Matthew Rodriguez and Danny Melendez drove in runs for FLCC.
In the second game, Matthew DiSanti went 2-for-2 at the plate with two RBIs and gave Devin Georgetti plenty to work with on the mound. Georgetti went the distance, allowing one run on four hits with eight strikeouts.
SOFTBALL
FLCC 6, Onondaga 4
Onondaga 13, FLCC 5, 5 innings
HOPEWELL — The Lakers and Lazers traded wins on Sunday. In the first game, Onondaga took a 4-3 lead with four runs in the sixth inning. FLCC answered right back with three runs in the bottom half of the inning to take back the lead and keep it for the remainder of the game. Ella Lewis paced FLCC with two hits, two RBIs and one run scored.
In the second game, the two teams slugged it out early and scored 13 total runs in the first three innings. The Lakers trailed 8-5 and their bats fizzled out. The Lazers (8-8, 3-1) continued to pour on the offense with four more in the fourth and one final run in the fifth. Peyton Correy led the Lakers (7-3, 2-1) with 3 RBIs.
TENNIS
Hobart 9, Union 0
Union 9, William Smith 0
SCHENECTADY — Hobart bounced back after a narrow Saturday loss with a clean sweep of Union. Hobart (9-0) secured the match in singles play, winning all six singles matches in straight sets. No. 22 regionally ranked singles player, Pesin, edged Jacobs at the No. 1 spot, 6-0, 7-6 (7-4). William Smith had a tough Sunday as they failed to get a win.
SATURDAY
BASEBALL
Rochester 11, Hobart 0, 7 innings
Rochester 9, Hobart 3, 7 innings
ROCHESTER — Hobart baseball had a tough day at U of R against a powerhouse Rochester team, which played in the NCAA tournament last season. The YellowJackets logged 15 hits, including three triples. Second baseman Jeremy Sanchez was 2-for-3 with a double for Hobart.
In the second game, Hobart tied the game on an RBI ground out by Sanchez in the top of the second but the YellowJackets took control with a big third inning to go up 6-1. Following a single from Hobart’s Nate Garrett single, first-year Johnny Hill drove a pitch out to right that cleared the wall and trimmed Rochester’s lead to 7-3. Hill was 2-for-3 in the game with a single and the home run.
SOFTBALL
FLCC 8, Niagara County 7
FLCC 13, Niagara County 3
HOPWELL — Lakers softball got back on track with a doubleheader sweep on Saturday. FLCC executed amasterful comeback in the first game with three runs in the bottom of the seventh to walk off.
In game one, Canandaigua grad Skyllar Weigert led the charge for Finger Lakes, going 3-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored and an RBI. Lakers freshman and week 1 NJCAA Region III Athlete of the Week Cheyenne Cotton tied the game with one swing. Cotton scored an inside the park home run which scored her and Natalie Lecceardone to tie the game at 7-7. Sophomore Mackenzie Johnson-Boser scored the game-winning run after a triple to center field.
In game two, the Lakers carried momentum over as Cotton and Lecceardone hit back-to-back home runs. In all, the Lakers registered 18 hits. Lecceardone went 3-for-4 with a double, home run and 3 RBIs. Cotton went 2-for-4 with a triple, a double and 2 RBIs.
TENNIS
Skidmore 5, Hobart 4
Skidmore 8, William Smith 1
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Hobart (8-4, 1-1) narrowly fell to No. 29 ranked Skidmore tennis (7-5, 4-0) on Saturday. The highlight came from the No. 11 regionally ranked doubles duo, senior Jett Wright and junior Sean Pesin who defeated No. 3 regionally ranked, Brendan Jimenez and Nika Mori in thrilling fashion, 8-7 (7-3).
The women’s tennis team for Skidmore (8-4, 5-0) is also nationally ranked at No. 29 and had a dominant victory over the Herons (6-5, 1-1). Sophomore Isabelle Goings-Perrot and first-year Haley Levine earned the point for the Herons at the No. 1 spot, defeating Maya Lal and Chanhtel Thongphok, 8-5.
ROWING
Hobart sweeps Cayuga Duals
ITHACA — The Hobart College rowing team opened the spring portion of its schedule at the Cayuga Duels hosted by Ithaca College Sunday. The Statesmen competed against the Bombers, Cornell University and Williams College. Hobart’s top two boats and its varsity four defeated Ithaca. The third varsity eight earned a victory over the Ephs.
William Smith’s varsity eight, which was receiving votes in the first Pocock CRCA Poll, took on eighth-ranked Ithaca in their first race of the day. The Bombers pulled away for the victory. The Herons traversed the course with a time of 7:13.2. In the afternoon race, William Smith went against Washington College, which was also receiving votes in the CRCA poll. It was a tightly contested race with the Herons emerging victorious by two seconds. William Smith traversed the 2,000-meter course with a time of 7:17.1.