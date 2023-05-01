POUGHKEEPSIE — William Smith lacrosse completed its third unbeaten regular season in program history with a 19-8 win over Vassar College. With the win, the 2023 No. 3 ranked Herons (16-0, 10-0) join the undefeated 1994 and 1995 teams. William Smith has won 24 straight Liberty League games.
Sophomore attacker Katherine Murray scored a career-high six goals, senior Maddie Montgomery had six points on five goals and an assist, Allie McGinty had four points in the victory with two goals and two assists and sophomore Maura Smeader played all 60 minutes in goal and made five saves. Lauren Johns played 53 minutes in goal for the Vassar (8-6, 5-5).
William Smith will host the Liberty League Tournament and will play the semifinal game on Friday, May 5. The championship will be played Sunday, May 7.
In other collegiate action from the weekend:
MEN’S LACROSSE
Russell Sage 15, Keuka 11
ALBANY — The Keuka College men’s lacrosse team lost their final game of the 2023 season. Playing in his final game for the Wolves, Midlakes graduate Brandon MacDonell had a solid swan song. The senior finished with six goals and an assist to pace the Keuka (6-7, 1-6) offense.
MacDonell’s sixth goal gave the Wolves a 11-10 lead with 12:47 remaining. Sage then scored five unanswered goals and sealed the victory.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Utica 20, Keuka 7
KEUKA PARK — The 2023 season for the Wolves (2-11, 0-7) ended on Saturday with a loss at the Jephson Community Athletic Complex.
Freshman Tori Nelson led Keuka with her first career hat-trick. Maddie Fassinger added two goals for the Wolves in the loss. As a team, Marcus Whitman graduate duo Alyssa Chase and Hannah Blaker combined for 10 saves. The Wolves recorded 140 saves this season, the second-most in program history. Chase finished the year with 117 saves. It was the fifth-most in a single season and she currently sits at fifth on the career saves list
BASEBALL
FLCC 10, Corning 0, 5 innings
FLCC 8, Corning 3
HOPEWELL — FLCC earned its 35th and 36th wins of the season with a sweep over the Corning Community College Red Barons (1-27, 1-10) Saturday afternoon.
In game one, the Lakers (36-11, 17-2) drove in 3 runs in the second and capped off the win with a seven-run fourth inning to earn the mercy-rule victory.
The Lakers blasted two home runs in the game, first from Danny Melendez as part of the Lakers three-run second inning. The next home run came off the bat of Palmyra-Macedon Alex Wootton who broke open the scoring in the Lakers 7-run fourth inning after blasting a shot over the left field fence. Melendez finished the an efficient 2-for-2 with 3 RBI, while Wootton capped the day of with his solo shot to left field for 1 RBI.
In game two, Wootton led the team with an impressive performance, going 3-for-4 with one run scored and 3 RBIs. The Lakers jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning, before Wootton smashed a two-RBI double to grow the lead to 5-0 in the bottom of the second inning.
Medaille 6, Keuka 4
Keuka 8, Medaille 1
KEUKA PARK — In game one, the Mavericks got out on top in game one, scoring two runs in the top of the third. The Wolves took back the lead in the bottom of the fifth after Jackson Loper singled to right field and Matt Vaccaro singled Loper in. RJ Murphy followed later in the inning with a single to score two more giving the Wolves the 3-2 lead. Keuka scored one more run in the bottom of the sixth but Medaille (9-26, 2-12) put together four runs in the top of the seventh inning to win by two. Loper ended the game 3-for-3 and added an RBI and scored one run.
In game two, Wolves (8-20, 3-11) Anthony Laurinitis had a career day on the mound. The sophomore threw eight innings, giving up six hits and striking out a career-best 15 batters.
With Laurinitis on the mound, the Wolves jumped out to a 6-0 lead after the first three innings. The Mavericks got one back in the top of the third. But the Wolves were relentless scoring two more by the end of the sixth inning to take an 8-1 lead.
SOFTBALL
Medaille 10, Keuka 9
Medaille 4, Keuka 1
BUFFALO — In the first game, the Wolves (10-24, 2-10) took a 9-8 lead in the top of the sixth inning. The Mavericks (12-16, 5-7) managed to win the game in the bottom of the seventh on a walk-off single that scored two runs. Wolves senior Kelsey Mohl went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double, four RBIs and scored one run.
Game two went scoreless until the fourth inning when Olivia Flynn doubled to right field and Emily Cutrona reached first on a fielder’s choice to score Flynn and put the Wolves up 1-0. The Mavericks took the lead back in the bottom of the fifth and held it. Flynn went 2-for-2 at the plate and had one double while pitching the full game in the circle, striking out four.
TENNIS
Liberty League Semifinal
Hobart 5, Vassar 4
ITHACA — Hobart tennis advance to the Liberty League championship with a huge win over No. 32-ranked Vassar College.
The No. 13 regionally ranked Statesmen (16-4, 8-1) took a 2-1 lead in doubles action. Senior Harry Lyu and Sophomore Troy Steiner defeated Russel Oh and Miles Sondergaard Jensen at the No. 2 spot, 8-2, for their fourth consecutive win. Nick Fischer and Aidan Staunton beat Ethan Mantell and James Balon, 8-7, at the No. 3 position. Fischer and Staunton are now 17-3 in doubles action this season.
As a team, Hobart is now 21-6 in Liberty League doubles matches. The Statesmen secured the victory in singles action, winning three out of the six singles matches.