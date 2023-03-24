GENEVA — The William Smith lacrosse team remained perfect on Friday afternoon when they welcomed Clarkson University on Boswell Field for the Liberty League opener.
Herons senior attacker Kaitlin Pellechia scores five times in her teams big 17-6 victory over Clarkson.
Pellechia’s sophomore teammate Katherine Murray provided three goals as well in the win. The two recorded the first six goals in the game for William Smith (6-0, 1-0) in what was a 6-1 start despite Clarkson scoring the first goal of the contest.
Sophomore goaltender Maura Smeader finished with nine saves in the win for the Herons.
In other collegiate action from Friday:
BASEBALL
Clarkson 6, Hobart 1
GENEVA — Friday afternoon was not only the Statesmen’s first home game since the program was reborn for the first time in 28 years at the start of this 2023 season but it was also the team’s first game in the Liberty League as they hosted Clarkson University at McDonough Park.
It was a rough first inning that doomed Hobart (2-7, 0-1) in the home opener. First-year right handed starting pitcher Alex Marancik suffered the loss for the Statesmen but he was able to strike out six Clarkson batters over seven innings pitched with only allowing one earned run.
Hobart first-year first basemen Jackson Fowle had the lone hit on offense as he knocked in junior teammate Ty Gallagher in the bottom of the fourth inning with a single to right field.
Kalamazoo 14, Keuka 8
DAVENPORT, Fla. — The Wolves dropped its second straight game in the Florida trip on Friday afternoon against Kalamazoo College.
Keuka (2-6) could not overcome a 6-0 deficit after the first inning of play but were still able to manage a nice day offensively.
Junior shortstop Nolan Quinn led the Wolves with three hits in the contest and knocked a two-run homerun to left field in the bottom of the third inning to get his team on the board. He finished with three runs batted in and two runs scored.
Sophomore right-handed starting pitcher Jesse Capitano suffered the loss on the mound for Keuka.
SOFTBALL
St. Lawrence 13, Keuka 2, 5 innings
Keuka 4, Old Westbury 3, 8 innings
CLERMONT, Fla. — The Wolves wrapped up their Florida trip on Friday morning. Keuka did not win once in their first nine contests down in the Sunshine State which included getting beat by St. Lawrence University on early Friday morning but they were able to leave Florida with its first win of the season in dramatic fashion.
In game two of the doubleheader against The College at Old Westbury, freshman right fielder Grace Eagen doubled to center field to score sophomore teammate Hali Jenner for a walk-off double. Eagen was the first to bat in the extra inning since Jenner was placed on second base to start the inning because of the extra inning rule.
Eagen and freshman catcher Makenna DeMoney led Keuka (1-9) with recording three hits each in the win.
Wolves freshman reliever Olivia Flynn picked up the first win of the year after pitching an important scoreless top of the eighth inning.
Freshman Lauren Gilbert started the game and only allowed one earned run over seven innings pitched for Keuka.
In game one against St. Lawrence, Jenner led the Wolves with two hits but suffered the loss on the bump.