POUGHKEEPSIE — The only loss to a Liberty League opponent William Smith has suffered in the past few years was in 2018 to Vassar College.
The Herons (9-1-1, 5-0-0) sought revenge on Saturday and found it in a massive 4-1 victory over the Brewers.
William Smith has prided themselves on their defensive capabilities and have not really blown out any of their opponents. They have played sound soccer and prior to last week’s 5-0 win against Clarkson, they had only scored a maximum of three goals in any of their games.
Ever since their loss to University of Rochester in in September, William Smith has outscored it’s opponents 15-2.
Keuka 3, Gallaudet 0
KEUKA PARK — The Keuka women’s soccer team has extended its impressive win streak to eight games after a 3-0 victory against Gallaudet (2-8-1, 0-5-1) on Saturday.
The Wolves (8-3, 6-0) remain undefeated in the North Eastern Athletic Conference thanks to the team play which saw three different scorers and two separate assists.
Fallon Morris, Grace Wolf and Emily McGuigan all registered goals. The apropos-named Wolf scored the game’s opening goal before 30 seconds had even ticked off the clock.
The real takeaway for the Wolves is that they did not allow a single shot on net the entire game.
In other college action from the weekend:
Hobart 3, Vassar 0
GENEVA — While the Herons were seeking revenge down in Poughkeepsie against Vassar, the Statesmen stayed home to host the Brewers for Hobart Soccer Alumni Weekend and came away with a dominant victory.
Coming into the game, Hobart (9-3-1, 3-1-1) were on a two-game losing streak and were looking for a win. The Statesmen found the back of the net once in the first half and twice in the second to shutout the Brewers (5-6-1, 2-2-0).
Three different Statesmen scored and the team registered 14 shots, seven of which were on net. Brian Salazar and Stephen Combs split duties in net and each had two saves.
Gallaudet 1, Keuka 0, OT
KEUKA PARK — The Keuka men’s soccer team (3-8-1, 2-4) lost a heartbreaker to Gallaudet (1-10-1, 1-5) in overtime on Saturday at home.
The Wolves managed to fire 13 shots over the course of the game but couldn’t find their way past Gallaudet goalkeeper Shane Angel.
The lone goal came in the 97th minute and was the second shot on goal for the visiting team. With the loss, Keuka’s losing streak extends to three games as they fall further back in the NEAC standings.
William Smith 3,
St. Lawrence 2, OT
GENEVA — Mackenzie Wodka continues her dominant freshman season as she scored two goals, including the overtime winner, in the Herons’ victory over St. Lawrence.
The freshman from Baldwinsville now leads the team in goals and assists after the win. William Smith (4-7) managed to score first but St. Lawrence (3-9) were able to answer each time to keep the score level at 2-2 after 60 minutes of play. Just under seven minutes into overtime, Wodka scored her fourth goal of the season to win the game for William Smith.
Alexandra DeVito earned the win in goal for the Herons as she turned away seven shots on goal.
Keuka 3, Lancaster Bible 1
LANCASTER, PA. — Despite a poor overall record, Keuka remains at the top of the NEAC standings after their victory over Lancaster Bible (3-10).
The scoring for the Wolves (3-9, 2-0) was consistent as they scored in every quarter except the first. Nicole Wilson continued her dominant season with two goals, giving her 20 for her career thus far.
The Wolves are now undefeated in their last five North Eastern Athletic Conference games, seven including the past two NEAC Championships.
Penn St.-Abington 3, Keuka 1
Penn St.-Harrisburg 3,
Keuka 1
MANHEIM, PA. — It was a tough day down in Pennsylvania as Keuka volleyball (5-14, 2-4) dropped both matches to affiliates of Penn State.