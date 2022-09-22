GENEVA — The fifth-ranked William Smith soccer has never lost to Rochester Institute of Technology. After Wednesday night’’s 4-1 win, the Herons (3-1-1) have an all-time record of 43-0-2 against the Tigers.

Moira van der Putt and Ava Ruppersberger scored 30 minutes apart in the first half to give the Herons the cushion it needed to close the game out. Roberta Moger pulled the Tigers within one but her goal was answered by a Herons goal from Marjorie Plants in the 78th minute. Ruppersberger added her second of the night in the 87th minute. Kirsten Nelson played 74 minutes in net and made five saves. Amanda Kesler closed out the win playing the final 16 minutes in goal.

In other women’s collegiate soccer from Wednesday night:

Rochester 5, Keuka 0

ROCHESTER — Keuka (2-2-3) fell to the No. 24 Yellowjackets on Wednesday night. Sam Pelcher made nine saves in goal. The Wolves return to Empire 8 play this weekend as Keuka College hosts Nazareth College at 1 p.m. at the Jephson Community Athletic Complex

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Alfred St. 25-25-25,

Keuka 19-16-23

ALFRED — Keuka volleyball (2-6) aimed to keep its two-game win streak going on Wednesday night at Alfred St. but fell in straight sets. Ava Hubbard led the team with 8 kills and 2 blocks while Dayna Edholm registered 7 kills. Casey Hunziker reached her 50th serving ace as well as 200 career digs.

WOMEN’S FIELD HOCKEY

St. John Fisher 8, Keuka 1

PITTSFORD — The Wolves struggled in its non-conference schedule to begin the season but dominated Sage to start Empire 8 play. Keuka faced a tall task in St. John Fisher on Wednesday night and held its ground in the first quarter which ended tied 1-1 with a goal from Keuka’s Erin Patterson.

Keuka continued to hold off St. John Fisher and the halftime whistle blew and the Cardinals were in front 2-1. They took control of the game in the third with three goals and three more in the fourth to seal the victory. Jordan Nichols and Linzie Michel split time in net for the Wolves and made a combined five saves.