GENEVA — William Smith soccer continues to roll over their Liberty League opponents.
On Wednesday night, the Herons (7-1-1, 3-0-0) hosted the Ithaca Bombers (6-3-1, 1-1-0) in their third Liberty League matchup of the season and won 1-0.
The game was largely a stalemate until the 85th minute when Williamsville native Elizabeth Moore scored the game’s only goal. William Smith ended with 16 shots, nine of which were on goal. Amanda Kesler earned another shutout for the Herons as she turned away all three of the Bombers’ shots on goal.
Ithaca 1, Hobart 0
ITHACA — While William Smith hosted the Ithaca Bombers, the Hobart soccer team (8-3-0, 2-1-0) traveled one lake over to Carp Wood Field only to fall to the Bombers for their third overall loss and first Liberty League loss of the season.
Ithaca scored in the 63rd minute of the game and while the Statesmen mustered seven shots on goal, they couldn’t find the back of the net and were shut out for the second time this year. Brian Salazar had three saves in the losing effort.
William Smith 3,
Nazareth 1
GENEVA — William Smith field hockey got back in the win column after a dominant performance against Nazareth College.
The Herons (3-6) had lost their last two games entering Wednesday night’s tilt against the Golden Flyers (4-6). The women in green and white took control of the game in under three minutes when Emma Schafer scored her first goal of the game with an assist by Sophie Craig.
After Naz tied the game at 1-1, Schafer regained the lead for the Herons and scored her second goal of the game assisted by Mackenzie Wodka. Wodka would then seal the win for the Herons in the fourth quarter to make it 3-1. Alexandra DeVito had three saves for William Smith as she played the whole game in net.