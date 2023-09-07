GENEVA — In its home opener against Geneseo, the No. 7-ranked William Smith soccer team was in a familiar spot at the half. Much like their game against the Knights in 2022, the Herons heavily outshot Geneseo but had no goals to show for it after 45 minutes.
In the 2022 match, Ava Ruppersberger fed a pass to Emma Faso that Faso buried for the 1-0 win. In 2023’s game between the two upstate New York programs, it was Ruppersberger that made the difference with two goals in the second half for a 2-1 Herons comeback win.
Geneseo broke the deadlock in the 66th minute to go up 1-0 despite being heavily outshot at the time. However, 23 seconds later, Ruppersberger converted on a penalty kick to tie the game after a handball in the box.
Fifteen minutes later, Ruppersberger scored the game-winning goal in the 80th minute. She dribbled the ball 20 yards, stepped into the box and fired a left-footed shot into the lower right corner of the goal.
Senior Kirsten Nelson, the Liberty League Defensive Performer of the Week, played all 90 minutes in goal for the Herons and made five saves.
William Smith (3-0) finished the game with a 21-6 advantage in shots on goal, and the Herons took all 10 of the game’s corner kicks. William Smith has won five straight games against Geneseo and is 20-8-2 all-time against the Knights.
FIELD HOCKEY
William Smith 3,
Geneseo 1
GENEVA — Wednesday was a sports doubleheader between the Herons and Knights. After the Herons soccer team locked in the 2-1 win on Cozzens Field, the No. 20-ranked Herons field hockey team took to McCooey Field and secured the mid-week sweep of the Knights.
William Smith (2-1) outshot Geneseo 11-6 and added an 8-3 edge in shots on goal. Junior Rebecca Mantione led the Herons with three points on one goal and one assist while firing off a team-leading three shots. William Smith also had the edge in penalty corners with four compared to Geneseo’s two.
“It was great to see this group come out strong from the start and to get a quick lead within the first three minutes of play,” head coach Sophie Riskie said. “I’m proud of the team for staying composed and withstanding some strong second half pressure by Geneseo, who played very tough defense in the midfield.”
Keuka 7, Morrisville 0
MORRISVILLE — Keuka earned its first win of the season on Wednesday, prevailing on the road thanks to an offensive surge from five different goal scorers.
Erin Patterson, Tori Nelson, Brianna Broadwell, Alexis Dodge, Makaela Mills, and Ashley Pospiech all scored in the win. Nelson added a career-high three assists to her goal while Patterson netted two for the Wolves (1-2).
Keuka is now 4-3 all-time against Morrisville, winning the last four meetings. It was the second straight shutout of the Mustangs and the most goals Keuka has scored in the series.