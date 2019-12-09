ROCHESTER — William Smith swimming and diving (5-0) was back in action on Saturday after nearly a month. The Herons competed in the Don Richards Invitational hosted by RIT.
The Herons performed well and placed third out of seven teams in the meet and led by Anna Leffler, who placed first in four individual events.
The senior earned a first place finish in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:09.65, setting a new season-best time and knocking over seven seconds off her previous time. Leffler then posted a season-best time in the 400 IM, posting a time of 4:40.95 and shaving nine seconds off her previous season-best time. Leffler also earned first place points in the 100 and 200 backstroke.
Sophomore Emily Mink won two events in the 500 and 1,650-yard free.
William Smith finished with 490 points on the weekend. Host RIT took first place with 1,140 points. Skidmore (694) took second and Clarkson (436) finished fourth, followed by Mount Holyoke (408), Bard (144), and Roberts Wesleyan (96).
In other local collegiate action from Saturday:
Wesleyan 9, Hobart 0
Bard 5, Hobart 4
William Smith 8, Vassar 1
William Smith 8, Bard 1
Wesleyan 7, William Smith 2
MIDDLETOWN, CT — Hobart and William Smith squash teams traveled to Wesleyan University to compete in the 2019 Wesleyan Round Robin.
Hobart struggled while William Smith performed well.
Hobart played Wesleyan and Bard and lost both matches. William Smith played three matches, beating Vassar and Bard and falling to host Wesleyan.
William Smith won their first two matches with ease against the Brewers and Raptors. Against Wesleyan, however, the Herons struggled against the strong Cardinals’ program. The Herons (6-2) collected wins at Nos. 1 and 2 but fell in the remaining seven matches.
Against Bard, Hobart won the No. 1 matchup, No. 3, 5 and 6. The Statesmen (1-6) fell in the second-seed, seventh, eighth and had to forfeit the ninth spot.
The Statesmen were then swept in nine matches by the Cardinals. Hobart have concluded the 2019 portion of their schedule. They will return to action Sunday, Jan. 19, when they travel to Fordham University.