GENEVA — Since getting blanked by Rochester by a score of 1-0, the Herons haven’t lost a game. On Saturday afternoon William Smith extended the ir winning streak to four as they blanked Liberty League foe Clarkson on Cozzens Field by a score of 5-0.
The No. 4 Herons (8-1-1, 4-0-0) had five different goal scorers on the day and were lead by junior forward Sheila McQuillen who scored a goal and an assist. Eileen Rath, Maegan Manning, Elizabeth Moore, and Mariah Deschino also added goals in the stat column.
William Smith received selfless play from Amanda Adams, Grace Gilliam, Katrine Berg, and Maialen Martinez as all chipped in with assists. Sophomore goalkepper Amanda Kesler turned away two shots in the shutout victory, while Justine Pearson was perfect in her 14:56 in net.
In other local college action:
Cazenovia 3, Keuka 2
CAZENOVIA — The Wolves (3-6-1, 2-2) fell to the Wildcats in a North Eastern Athletic Conference matchup on Saturday afternoon.
Seth Spurgeon and Chris Millard tallied a goal a piece, while Newark alum Ryan Velte registered two saves in the losing effort.
Hobart 0, Clarkson 0, tie
POTSDAM — The Statesmen (8-3-1, 2-1-1) battled the Golden Knights to a scoreless tie on Saturday afternoon.
Senior goalkeeper Brian Salazar turned away four shots to secure his fifth shutout of the season.
Keuka 2, Cazenovia 0
CAZENOVIA — The Wolves (6-3-0, 5-0-0) earned their sixth straight win as they blanked the Wildcats on Saturday afternoon.
Midfielders Julia Oglesby and Vera Freda each added a goal, while Morgan Fuller chipped in with an assist.
Sophomore goalkeeper Jessica Pegg made three saves in the shutout victory.
Houghton 3, Keuka 0
Wells 3, Keuka 0
CANEADEA — The Wolves (5-12, 2-2)dropped both of their matches on Saturday afternoon.
Sophomore Delaney Yorks served 10 aces versus Houghton, while senior Erika Shepard chipped in with 20 assists, 7 kills and 7 digs. Sheppard also had a 17 assist, 7 kill performance versus Wells. Outside hitter Grace Allen was highlighted with 27 assists, 7 kills and 11 aces.
Skidmore 4, William Smith 1
SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Herons (3-7, 0-2) fell to the Thoroughbreds on Saturday afternoon.
Sophomore Emma Schafer recorded her third career goal with 10 minutes remaining in the game. Junior goalie Alexandra DeVito turned away nine shots in 39:45 of action, while sophomore Stephanie Stone recorded five saves in mop-up duty.
Hamilton College Cross Country Invitational
CLINTON — Hobart and William Smith Cross Country placed 4th in Saturday’s Hamilton College Cross Country Invitational.
Freshman Jacob Appleton finished best for the Statesmen with a time of 27:00.7. Sophomore Ruby Auman placed best for the Herons with a time of 20:40.7
Keuka finished in 5th and were led by Braxton Knapp in the men’s 8K with a time of 32:06.0. Kaylie DeSorbo performed best on the women’s side with a time of 22:14.2 in the 5K.