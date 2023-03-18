DAVENPORT, Fla. — Keuka College baseball split a Friday doubleheader to kick off its Florida swing. The Wolves fell 4-3 to SUNY Poly in the first game before responding well with a 5-4 win in the second game. In total, the Wolves will play seven schools in 10 days across three different cities in the Sunshine State.
In the first game against SUNY Poly, a two-run top of the sixth inning from Keuka (1-1) gave them a 3-2 lead but the Wildcats (4-7) tied things up promptly in the bottom half of the inning and then scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth. RJ Murphy led the Wolves at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two hits and an RBI.
In the second game, Keuka bats were hot early and a run in the first was followed by two more in the second. Though SUNY Poly plated three runs in the top of the sixth to tie the game 4-4, the Wolves’ Derek Novicki took a base on balls on five pitches with the bases loaded. Josh Tryon trotted home and touched home with the winning run. Tryon also registered two RBIs on two hits at the plate.
Kole Schmerder earned the win and slammed the door shut in the seventh with two strikeouts.
In other collegiate action from Friday:
MEN’S LACROSSE
Tompkins Cortland CC 12, FLCC 4
DRYDEN — Finger Lakes Community College men’s lacrosse continued its three-game road trip to begin the season with a Friday matchup against Tompkins Cortland Community College.
Nothing was between the two teams after the first quarter and after the second, the Lakers (0-2) were within striking distance down 3-1 heading into the third. A 6-0 third quarter sank the Lakers but the team added three goals in the fourth to wrap up the game.
Canandaigua grad Tre Lloyd and Matthew McKay did the scoring for FLCC with two goals apiece. McKay added an assist to lead the Lakers.