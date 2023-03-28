KEUKA PARK — Despite the balmy Florida weather, the Keuka baseball team seems thrilled to be home. The Wolves’ three-game skid to end their Florida trip ended emphatically on Tuesday with an 11-3 win over Cazenovia at home.
The junior class led the way for the Wolves (3-7). On the mound, James Fino went six innings, allowing just one run on two hits and striking out three. At the plate, Matt Vaccaro and RJ Murphy each had three hits in the win.
Back-to-back singles by Vaccaro and Murphy in the top of the first set the pace. The Wolves plated their first run on an error, then Josh Tryon and Connor Springer each delivered RBI singles. The Wolves added a fourth run for the early advantage.
Keuka padded the lead in the second as Murphy smacked his second triple of the year to score Vaccaro from first. Nolan Quinn followed with his second RBI in as many innings to give the Wolves a 6-0 lead.
With a big lead early on, Fino settled in on the mound and did not allow his first hit until late in the fourth inning. By that point, the Wolves have built an 8-0 lead with RBIs from Quinn and Shane Daley. Fino was one out away from throwing six shutout innings before the Wildcats got on the board with a run.
The Wolves added three in the eighth. Murphy had a two-run single and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Connor Springer. Cazenovia responded with two in the bottom of the frame, but the game was in hand for the Wolves.
In other collegiate action from Tuesday:
MEN’S LACROSSE
Genesee CC 24, FLCC 7
BATAVIA — Tuesday was a rough day for FLCC men’s lacrosse. An 8-3 first quarter was followed by an 8-0 second. By the time the third quarter started, it was out of reach for the Lakers (0-3).
Matthew McKay led the Lakers with two points on a goal and an assist. Newark graduate Caleb George-Cady made 15 saves in net on 42 shots on goal and played all 60 minutes. In total, Genesee (2-3) fired 56 shots towards goal, won 50 ground balls and won 28 faceoffs.
The Lakers make their home debut this Friday at 4 p.m. against Monroe Community College.