KEUKA PARK — The Keuka baseball team ended a four-game losing streak on Monday afternoon and a three-game losing streak to Houghton with a 15-6 win in the second game of their doubleheader.
The Wolves (5-9, 5-9) are currently in the midst of a five-game swing against the Highlanders and lost the first three games.
On Monday, the Wolves fell for the third time in a row to Houghton in a 12-6 decision. In that game, shortstop Tyler Broderick drove in half of Keuka’s runs with a two-RBI single in the bottom of the first inning and another RBI single in the bottom of the second to make it a 5-6 game.
The Highlanders continued to pour on the runs in the fourth, sixth and seventh innings to put the game away.
In the second game, the Wolves’ bats erupted for 15 runs in a 15-6 win. Keuka scored in four innings, featuring four runs in the fourth, two runs in the sixth and seventh and a whopping seven runs in the eighth.
The Highlanders loaded the bases in the top of the sixth with no outs. They turned that into five runs and took the lead 6-4.
Keuka College answered right back in the bottom of the inning to tie the game 6-6 and stormed the Highlander bullpen in the eighth inning and plated seven insurance runs on the way to the victory.
The top of the order provided the damage for the Wolves as the 1-4 batters combined for eight hits and 11 runs batted in. Leading the way was Maxwell Yale with a pair of doubles and a single. He drove in three runs and scored three himself. Yale also added a pair of walks in game two to be on-base five times.