KEUKA PARK — Keuka baseball hosted Houghton Friday afternoon, looking to gain momentum following a split doubleheader against Utica earlier in the week.
The Wolves (4-7, 4-7) fell in both games to Houghton, by scores of 9-6 and 15-5.
In the first game, a five-run second inning from Houghton allowed them enough of a cushion to hold off the Wolves’ late comeback. Third baseman Aaron Simons was the only Keuka player to register two hits. Each team committed four errors.
In game two, both teams registered 13 hits but Keuka was unable to capitalize with runners in scoring position. Eleven Wolves registered hits but just three were able to drive in runs. Josh Tryon batted in two runs for Keuka in the loss.