KEUKA PARK — After Keuka men’s basketball got back in the win column against Russell Sage, they got themselves on a win streak with a big win over SUNY Geneseo, 76-56.
Devin Milton went off for the Wolves (4-2), scoring 25 points off 7-for-13 3-point shooting to go with nine rebounds and one assist. Newark grad and Keuka junior Mason VanDerMortel contributed 14 points to go with four assists and two rebounds.
Keuka’s defense prevented the Knights from generating quality scoring chances in both halves and it translated well into offense with 13 fast break points. The Wolves shot 50% from the field as a team.
The Wolves held a 36-34 lead after the first half and eliminated second-chance opportunities for the Knights. After scoring nine second-chance points over Keuka in the first half, the Wolves rebounded better in the second half and held SUNY Geneseo to zero second-chance points.
Not only did Keuka hold SUNY Geneseo to zero second-chance points in the second half, but they held the Knights to just two points in the paint after they scored 18 in the first.