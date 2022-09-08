KEUKA PARK — Keuka women’s soccer scored early against Penn College and locked things down for their second 1-0 win in a row.
Parker Lahey scored in the 15th minute off an assist from Cassidy Walsh. The Wolves continued to keep the intensity on offense and registered seven shots on goal throughout the contest. The Wolves (2-0-1) split time in net between Elianna Wilder and Sam Pelcher. Wilder made a save and Pelcher made two to give the Wolves their second 1-0 win on the young season. Keuka hits the road to Williamsport, Pa. this weekend for a Saturday matchup against Lycoming at 1 p.m.
In other collegiate action from Wednesday:
WOMEN’S FIELD HOCKEY
Geneseo 3, William Smith 2
GENESEO — A fast start by William Smith Field Hockey was slowly undone by SUNY Geneseo Wednesday night.
Sofia Pattillo scored the first goal and assisted the second for the Herons but the 2-0 lead after the first quarter was erased by the Knights, who scored a goal in each remaining quarter to win 3-2 and hand the Herons (2-1) their first loss of the season.
William Smith managed nine shots on goal to Geneseo’s 10. Brittany Foster made seven saves in net for the Herons. In addition to Pattillo’s goal, Emily Leonard scored the second and final goal for William Smith. The Herons return to Geneva to take on Manhattanville College this Saturday at 10:30 a.m. on McCooey Field.