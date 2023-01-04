KEUKA PARK — Keuka College athletics got back in action after a lengthy holiday break with a pair of basketball games on Tuesday night at home against Nazareth College.
Both Wolves teams fell to the Golden Flyers; the men 91-63 and the women 58-42.
The women’s match was first to tip off and a 13-5 first quarter put the Wolves in an early hole they couldn’t recover from. Meg McGwin led Keuka (3-7, 0-3) with 12 points and close behind her was teammate Killian Mahoney with 11. Each hauled in five rebounds as well. The Wolves have now lost five in a row dating back to Nov. 29.
The men’s game followed and the loss ended a three-game win streak for the program. The Golden Flyers came out hot from their holiday break and put up 52 in the first half to the Wolves’ 32. The Golden Flyers shot nearly 50% from the field throughout the game and four players scored more than 15 points for Nazareth and Jonathan Park registered a 17-point, 16-rebound double double.
For Keuka, Newark grad Mason VanDeMortel led the way with 17 points and five rebounds. Devin Milton had an off night shooting the ball but still put up 12 points on 4-for-14 shooting from the field. Will Tehan contributed 13 points off the bench with an impressive 6-for-8 from the field.