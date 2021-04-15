UTICA — The Keuka Wolves lost the first game of a doubleheader against Utica 3-2 but left Utica on a high note, winning the second game, 5-3.
Clean-up batting freshman catcher Abby Kruse led Keuka (2-4, 1-3) with two hits and two runs batted in in the second game of the double-header. The Wolves scored all five of their runs in the first two innings and it was a 5-0 early lead that stuck for the remainder of the game.
Lead-off batter sophomore shortstop Helena Hill went 3-for-3 in the first game of the doubleheader.
Senior pitcher Whitney Tyler suffered the loss in the first game but bounced back for the save in the second game after two scoreless innings to close things out.
The Wolves will be back on the road tomorrow when they travel to take on Alfred University for a doubleheader starting at 3 p.m.