KEUKA PARK — Keuka men’s baseball took a brief break from their late-season conference schedule to play Clark’s Summit University of Pennsylvania. The Wolves (14-14-1) jumped all over the Defenders in the first game with a 4-1 win and then mounted a three-run comeback in the second game to win 4-3.
Ryan Seales got Keuka started in the bottom of the third inning with a sac-fly that scored Matt Vaccaro. Seales then added the final insurance run for Keuka in the bottom of the sixth inning with a double to left center that scored Samuel O’Neil. Nic Carbone picked up the win on the mound and was dominant for the Wolves with five hits, one earned run, two walks and nine strikeouts.
In the second game, the Defenders looked to end their 13-game losing streak and got two runs home in the first inning and one more in the third inning to go up 3-0. Keuka answered with two runs in the third and two more in the fifth to secure the sweep.
Nick Brown and Seales registered RBIs for the Wolves while Josh Tryon drove in two runs. Jared Beckley got the win for Keuka while Cole Schmerder recorded the save. Beckley went 6.1 innings allowing 10 hits, three runs, one walk and struck out seven batters.
BASEBALL
Monroe CC 4, FLCC 0
FLCC 6, Monroe CC
HOPEWELL — Following head coach Sean Marren’s record-setting weekend, Finger Lakes Community College baseball sought revenge against Monroe Community College in a doubleheader Tuesday. The Lakers (26-18) struck back in game two after their third straight loss to MCC this season. Statistics for the games were unavailable at press time.
Men’s Golf
Elmira College Spring Invitational
ELMIRA — The Keuka College Men’s Golf team took sixth place in the Elmira College Spring Invitational on Tuesday.
The Wolves shot a 379 as a team at Elmira Country Club, +91 over par. Keuka College finished in sixth place, 21 strokes ahead of Medaille College, but 13 strokes back of hosts Elmira. Senior Matt Ciezki led the Wolves with an 88. He posted a birdie and four pars on his card to finish in a tie for eighth.