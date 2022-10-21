GENEVA — William Smith field hockey won its seventh game in a row Friday evening with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Union College that clinched the Herons a playoff berth.

The Herons (13-2, 5-1) scored a pair of goals in the final five minutes of the game and took the win courtesy of Rebecca Mantione’s goal with 93 seconds remaining which capped the comeback and moved the Herons into a three-way tie for first place in the Liberty League with one conference game remaining.

Kristen McCormick made four saves to improve to 10-1 on the season.

In other collegiate action from Friday evening:

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

William Smith 3, Bard 0

25-8, 25-12, 25-17

GENEVA — The William Smith College volleyball team bounced back and swept Bard at home and secured the first playoff spot in program history.

Leading the way for the Herons (13-5, 4-2) was first-year Malya Sayre with 12 kills on 25 swings, hitting .400 on the night. Elaina Wamhoff ran the offense with 35 assists, eight digs, five kills, and six service aces. Sophomore Elizaveta Telepova and Lauren DeVaney recorded two blocks each.

Hartwick 3, Keuka 1

20-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-19

KEUKA PARK — Keuka College fell to Hartwick after a strong first set on Friday night at home. Dayna Edholm and Casey Hunziker led the way for the Wolves (7-15, 3-5). Edholm recorded 12 kills, three services aces and 14 digs while Hunziker led the offense with 34 assists and five digs. Emma Sipos had a game-high 32 digs for Keuka.