GENEVA — The William Smith College soccer team enjoyed some home-opening success Sunday afternoon.

Julia Berg and Seneca Blakely-Armitage scored in each half to lead the fifth-ranked Herons to a 2-0 victory over No. 15 Carnegie Mellon at Cozzens Field.

Blakely-Armitage’s second goal of the young campaign, on an assist from Ava Ruppersberger, padded William Smith’s lead.

The visitors, who were playing their season opener, outshot the Herons 11-5 in the second half.

Goalkeeper Kirsten Nelson made three saves while playing the first 70+ minutes. Amanda Kesler finished up for William Smith, notching one save to complete the combined shutout.

The Herons (2-0) welcome No. 17 Messiah to Cozzens Field Sept. 10.

In other women’s soccer action this weekend:

Keuka 1, Buffalo St. 0

KEUKA PARK — Parker Lahey headed in the only goal in the 26th minute to lift Keuka (1-0-1) in its home opener on Saturday.

Lahey pounced after teammate Lindsey’s Garbacz’s free kick caromed off the crossbar.

Sam Pelcher earned the shutout for the Wolves with a six-save performance.

FLCC 4, Herkimer 0

HERKIMER — Ella Lewis recorded a hat trick Saturday to power Finger Lakes to its second straight triumph following a season-opening loss.

Allie Bowe assisted two of Lewis’s strikes and scored one of her own. Morgan Collazo and Adiah Northrup also posted assists.

Grace Hall stopped all seven Herkimer shots on target for the shutout.

MEN’S SOCCER

Medaille 1, Hobart 1 (OT)

GENEVA — Brian Sheehan’s second goal in as many contests came less than 4 minutes after Ander Castillo opened the scoring for Medaille.

Castillo put the Mavericks (1-0-1) in front 1:22 into the second half of Sunday’s contest. Sheehan responded with 39:56 remaining. Nolan Fierro earned the assist.

Christian Burkhart and Guillermo Castaneda Change split goalkeeping duties for the Statesmen (1-0-1).

Potsdam 4, Keuka 1

KEUKA PARK — Gabriel Lizana netted two goals for the visiting Bears (2-0) on Saturday.

Evan Pellerito tied the match for Keuka (0-2) in its home opener with 18:02 left in the first half. Brenden Moquin assisted.

Herkimer 13, FLCC 1

HERKIMER — Donovan Youmans chalked up 10 saves in goal for Finger Lakes (0-2) on Saturday, and the Lakers benefited from a Herkimer own-goal to get on the board for the first time this season.

FIELD HOCKEY

William Smith 4, Ursinus 1

GENEVA — Mackenzie Wodka sticked in the first three goals Sunday as the Herons (2-0) knocked off 13th-ranked Ursinus in William Smith’s home opener at McCooey Field.

Sofia Pattillo hiked the Herons’ lead to 4-0 with 10:54 remaining.

William Smith goalie Brittany Foster made three saves.

Keystone 4, Keuka 1

KEUKA PARK — Kirstin Billings knocked in the first goal of the season for Keuka (0-2) in its home-opening loss to Keystone (1-0) Friday night.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

William Smith 3, Canton 0

William Smith 3, Potsdam 0

ALFRED — The Herons (3-0) completed a dominant opening weekend as an intercollegiate program, posting their second and third three-game sweeps in less than 24 hours Saturday at Alfred University.

Against Canton, Elizaveta Telepova slammed 16 kills, one more than Malya Sayre. Ariana Angus (3 aces, 11 digs), Sayre (3 aces), Lauren DeVaney (3 blocks) and Elaina Wamhoff (38 assists) were William Smith’s other statistical leaders.

Sayre hammered 15 kills vs. Potsdam. Wamhoff distributed 30 assists and served three aces. Angus piled up 13 digs. DeVaney, a Geneva High graduate, recorded two blocks.

Ursinus 3, Keuka 0

York (Pa.) 3, Keuka 0

Marywood 3, Keuka 1

KEUKA PARK — Ewmma Sipos pounded seven kills and served three aces, and Casey Hunziker handed out 14 assists for Keuka in its Saturday home match against Ursinus. Caitlynne Marczyk also served three aces.

Sipos accumulated 11 kills and 13 digs in the match vs. York.

In Friday’s season opener against Marywood, Bryan Straub and Mynderse Academy graduate Sydney Haust hammered seven kills apiece. Sipos fired in eight aces to go with 15 digs. Hunziker keyed the hitting game with 20 assists.

FLCC 3, Mohawk Valley 0

Fulton-Montgomery 2, FLCC 1

FLCC 3, Monroe 0

WATERTOWN — Finger Lakes improved to 3-6 overall with a pair of victories in the Jefferson Invitational on Saturday.

Lakers setter Adriana Botello totaled 21 assists vs. Mohawk Valley. Brooke DeGroff spiked 11 winners.

DeGroff added 10 more kills in the loss to Fulton-Montgomery. Sage Barnedo had 14 assists, one more than Botello. Olivia Sheehan rang up 22 digs.

Sheehan provided 22 more digs and DeGroff whacked 10 kills as FLCC swept Monroe.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Mary Hosking Invitational

GENEVA — William Smith frosh Haley Levine delivered a strong collegiate debut, reaching the A Flight semifinals. Levine downed RIT’s Jackie Drozd 8-6 and Ithaca’s Taylor Cain 8-4 before losing to eventual champion Josephine Libby of the University of Rochester.

Eight schools competed in the Herons’ annual two-day tournament that launches each season.

MEN’S GOLF

Pitt-Bradford Invitational

BRADFORD, Pa. — Hobart’s Charlie Craig and Ben Swinarton were among four golfers tied for third place in the 47-player field Saturday, firing 4-over 74s at The Pennhills Club.

The Statesmen finished second in the seven-team field, eight strokes behind champion Penn St.-Altoona.