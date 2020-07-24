GENEVA − Sandra Chu has directed the William Smith rowing for the last 18 years.
Whenever the Herons’ 2020-21 season gets underway, there will be a new person in charge.
Chu, a former member of the Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association Board of Directors, the NCAA Regional Advisory Committee, and the NCAA Division III Championship Committee, announced her retirement recently.
“I am thankful for Sandra’s leadership with our Heron rowing team, in our department and on-campus,” Associate Vice President and Director of Athletics and Recreation Deb Steward said in a press release. “She empowered hundreds of William Smith women to pursue their passions and modeled that through her own pursuits. An exceptional communicator, Sandra challenged all of us to grow outside our comfort zone and to build our self-awareness.”
Chu is a graduate of the NCAA Women Coaches’ Academy, and travels the country teaching a clinic called “Chu on This: We Make Coxswains Faster,” a comprehensive seminar geared for all levels of coxswains.
During Chu’s tenure at William Smith the Herons earned six NCAA championship bids and were an at-large selection to nationals on two other occasions.
Chu has mentored 26 All-Americans, including 13 first-team selections. Academically, the Herons have earned 174 Liberty League All-Academic awards, 68 CRCA Scholar Athlete awards, and three CoSIDA Academic All-America awards.
Since 2004, the Herons have been named the Liberty League Crew of the Year eight times and the Liberty League Novice Crew of the Year nine times, while Chu and her assistants have been selected the conference’s Coaching Staff of the Year eight times.
Chu was voted the ECAC Women’s Coach of the Year by her peers following the 2012 ECAC National Invitational Rowing Championship. She was named the 2012 CRCA Division III Coach of the Year after guiding the Herons’ varsity eight to a bronze medal at the NCAA Division III championship. William Smith also won a bronze medal in the V8 at the 2013 NCAA meet.
The Herons earned 24 medals, including nine golds, at the New York State Championships, under Chu.