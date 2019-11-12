SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Although HWS’ boats are stored away in the Bozzuto Boathouse for the winter, sailors from the Colleges’ still found a way to compete as the season transitions into colder weather.
Hobart sophomore Chase Carraway traveled to the West coast of the United States to compete in the 2019 Inter-collegiate Sailing Association LaserPerformance Men’s Singlehanded Championships.
Out of a field of the country’s 18 finest singlehanded sailors, Carraway placed fourth overall, a mere five points behind the winner Leo Boucher of St. Mary’s College of Maryland.
There were a total of 14 races with 10 on Saturday and four to wrap up Sunday. Carraway compiled 70 points on the weekend, missing the podium by a single point.
Carraway registered top-10 finishes in each of the first 10 races, including a victory in the second race. Carraway then had one of the best sailing performances in program history on Sunday, winning all four of the final races.
With the strong finish, HWS’ 2019 has officially concluded and the team will begin its 2020 spring campaign in the later weeks of February.