ANNAPOLIS, MD. — The William Smith sailing team rounded out the top 10 at the 2021 College Sailing Women’s National Championship, the squad’s 20th trip to the national championship since 1999.
The national championship consists of a two-day, 32-race regatta competed across two divisions.
The Herons finished with 290 points total. Racing was contested in a southerly sea breeze that peaked at 12 knots.
William Smith was seventh in B Division with 113 points, one behind conference rival Georgetown. Junior Camille McGriff served as skipper and senior Audrey Morin competed as crew. They crossed the line in the top 10 in 12 of the 16 races contested. McGriff and Morin won the fourth race, and added two other top three finishes.
Junior Ella Withington and senior Cailin Gensler were 13th in A Division, compiling a two-day total of 177 points. They crossed the line in the top 10 seven times. Withington and Gensler had fourth place finishes in the sixth and seventh races.
The College of Charleston won the national championship, claiming the Gerald C. Miller Trophy. The Cougars finished the weekend with 201 points. Tulane was second and Boston College was third. The top three teams were separated by four points.
The Colleges will be back on the water June 7-8 for the Gill College Sailing Coed Dinghy National Championships. The coed nationals will also take place in Annapolis, Maryland.