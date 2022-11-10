WATERLOO — It was a special day at Waterloo High School on Wednesday for seniors Natalie DiSanto and Casey Burcroff as both officially signed their respective letters of intent to play collegiate athletics.
DiSanto will be donning the maroon and gold next year, playing Division I women’s lacrosse at Central Michigan University. Burcroff will take to the diamond next year at Division II Dominican University in River Forest, Ill.
The two were surrounded by family, friends and coaches as both are ready to take on the next adventure in their careers.
“I really liked the school and it is a winning program which really (caught) my eye,” DiSanto said on her decision to sign with Central Michigan. “The team is like a family team and that’s what it’s really all about.”
DiSanto led the Tigers with 47 goals, 20 assists and 67 points during the 2022 season. In three years on varsity playing for Andy Lee, DiSanto has racked up 91 goals and 39 assists for 130 points, 87 draw controls, 63 ground balls and 27 takeaways.
“It’s a much faster pace,” DiSanto added on what will be the biggest challenge moving onto the next level. “Also getting used to playing against people that are all good. In high school, you have a couple good kids on each team but when you go to college, every kid there is the best kid on the team.
“So it’s playing against a bunch of competitive players,” DiSanto continued about the biggest challenge. She also is looking forward to meeting new teammates and other students at CMU.
Waterloo finished with a 12-6 overall record and made it to the class D sectional semifinals in the 2022 spring season.
As for Burcroff, the senior heads to Dominican University ready to play whatever infield position he is placed at. He prides himself on versatility and being available to play where ever the team needs him.
“The decision came primarily with the assistant coach AJ Gonzalez,” Burcroff said on his reason to attend Dominican University. “We just got off on a good note. I liked everything he said about the school and I liked the location. It just felt like a good fit.”
Dominican University New York is in Orangeburg, just north of New York City and a far cry from his hometown of Waterloo.
“Being a different culture, something I’m not used to growing up with a small town vibe,” he said on his biggest adjustment he’ll make to make going to the next level.
“I’m looking forward to having the best four years of my life and doing something fun and doing something unforgettable,” he added.
This is not the end of the DiSanto’s and Burcroff’s tenures with the Tigers as both will give it one final go-around in the spring to close out their stellar high school careers.