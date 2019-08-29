SARANAC LAKE — Both of Finger Lakes Community College’s soccer teams traveled to North Country Community College in search of their first wins of the season.
The men and women suffered tough losses at the hands of Monroe Community College earlier this week when they began their 2019 seasons.
The women lost 11-0 and the men lost 7-1. Both teams looked to get back on the right track against NCCC.
Unfortunately, the women’s soccer team suffered a 7-0 defeat against the Saints, while the men were edged by a score of 5-3.
NCCC sophomore midfielder Taylor Razis scored the first of her two goals at the three minute as she beat FLCC freshman goalkeeper Megan Allen, who made 12 saves in the losing effort.
The duo of Skyelin Bradford and Nidia DeArmaYero haunted the Lakers defense all afternoon.
Bradford scored back-to-back goals thanks to assists by DeArmaYero. Bradford added a later assist, while DeArmaYero finished with a game high five points — highlighted by four assists.
Sophomore midfielder Lindsay Reeve put on a good outing in front of her hometown as she buried the final two goals of the game to capture the Saints first home victory of the season.
As for the men’s team, they did not fare well either as they were defeated by a two goal margin .
Hunter Byron was the Lakers’ top offensive performer. He finished with a goal and an assist. Other players to score were Sebastian Chavez and Dominick Morey. Phil Narraway and Anthony Cardilli also registered assists on the goals by Chavez and Morey.
The player with the biggest impact for the Lakers was goalkeeper Travis Cotton, who registered an impressive 17 saves for FLCC.
Both teams will get a few days of rest before they have their home openers this upcoming weekend.
On Saturday, the women will host Roberts Wesleyan at 12:00 p.m. and on Sunday, the men will get a second chance against North Country CC at 2:00 p.m.