GENEVA — Those who understand the game of soccer know the challenge a two-goal deficit represents. While not insurmountable, it’s unusual to see a team come back from two down and win.
It’s exactly what William Smith needed to do Saturday to keep its season alive — and it’s exactly what the Herons did.
The nation’s second-ranked team overcame a pair of superb first-half strikes to storm past Stevens Institute of Technology, 3-2, in a NCAA Division III tournament third-round contest at Cozzens Field. Amanda Adams snapped a 2-2 tie with 23:17 remaining after Sheila McQuillen fired the Herons back into the match with a pair of scores 47 seconds apart.
William Smith (19-1-1) will face Johns Hopkins (17-2-4) in a 1 p.m. quarterfinal match today at Cozzens Field. The Bluejays advanced with a 2-0 triumph over Dickinson in Saturday’s second game in Geneva.
Sunday’s winner advances to the final four Dec. 6-7 in Greensboro, N.C. The Herons have not advanced to the national semifinals since their 2013 NCAA championship season.
Just how unusual was the Herons’ comeback? Since 1999, William Smith had not won a single game in which it trailed by two goals; box scores prior to that ’99 season weren’t available.
“We talked about this before today’s game, just the human capacity being greater than people think,” Herons coach Aliceann Wilber said after garnering the 591st victory of her illustrious career. “Many times, it’s what people do when they’re challenged to defend their country, to defend their families or their comrades. It’s a great capacity that mostly we don’t tap into until times of need. It’s kind of a paradox, or ironic maybe, that’s what kind of materialized today. We needed a greater capacity to turn that game around.”
“Not for one second did anyone doubt we could do it, so it was really cool,” Adams added.
The visiting Ducks (17-4-1) stunned the host team in the opening 45 minutes, using a combination of an extra midfielder and their team speed to put William Smith on the defensive.
Stevens went ahead in the fifth minute when Gabby Saade controlled a ball just inside the 18-yard box, used a deft one-touch to create space, and fired a left-footed shot into the far side of the net.
“My analogy going into that game was we’re going into a buzz saw because (Stevens) chews you up and spits you out,” Wilber said. “We haven’t played a team that plays like that at all this season.”
“I don’t think we’re afraid of anybody,” said Stevens coach Jeff Parker, noting that William Smith was his squad’s 13th opponent this season to have played in the 2018 or ’19 NCAA tournaments. “We go forward and we attack. That’s just what we do. That’s just who we are.”
Ally Wanzor doubled the visitors’ advantage with an even more breathtaking effort 28:54 into the match: The sophomore caught Herons goalkeeper Amanda Kesler off her line and left-footed a perfectly placed, 25-yard shot into the top corner.
“The second goal, now we’re in a pickle,” Wilber remembered thinking.
William Smith’s only decent first-half opportunity, Bizzy Moore’s header with her team trailing 1-0, was cleared off the goal line by Stevens’ Fiona Matthews.
The Herons’ comeback nearly began 70 seconds after intermission; Julia Keogh drilled Adams’ cross just wide of the post. Nonetheless, it signaled what was to come, as William Smith’s opener came less than three minutes later.
Adams sent a through-ball to a teammate in an offside position. That player circled away from the ball in order not to be whistled for the infraction. The sequence confused the Ducks’ back line for a split-second, and that’s all the time McQuillen needed to burst between two defenders and tuck a close-range shot underneath Stevens keeper Izzy DiDario.
“Striking quickly definitely helped with the mental game,” McQuillen said. “If we didn’t score early we probably would have gotten a little more down on ourselves.”
The home fans barely had quieted when McQuillen delivered another goal.
Katrine Berg, who provided quality minutes in a substitute’s role, crossed a ball from the left flank to the middle. Keogh’s clever dummy let it roll to an unmarked McQuillen, and the junior settled it just inside the 18-yard line and belted a ball into the far side of the goal.
In the space of 47 seconds William Smith had wiped out that ominous deficit.
“It was essential for us to score from the beginning of the second half, not only one but two goals,” Herons defender Maialen Martinez stated.
The go-ahead goal arrived after Berg sent a through-ball toward the left side of the box. Adams deked a defender at the 18 and walked in alone, depositing a left-footed shot into the opposite side of the net.
William Smith defended resolutely the rest of the way, permitting the Ducks few opportunities to pass the ball in the final third the way they had in the opening 45 minutes. With about 20 minutes to go Kesler batted away Wanzor’s shot at the near post. Kesler dropped the ensuing corner kick, but covered it before Stevens could capitalize.
“In any sporting situation where you’re down and nearly buried, you just grow your belief from there. It’s like a touchstone in the future when you need it,” Wilber said. “We know there’s a lot to be gained in terms of belief by virtue of getting out of this.”
“It’s just a really special group,” McQuillen said. “We all care so deeply about each other.”