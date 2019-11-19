GENEVA — The William Smith soccer team is bidding to reach the NCAA Division III final four scheduled for Dec. 6-7 in Greensboro, N.C.
For the second straight weekend, the Herons will enjoy home cooking in their pursuit of a national championship.
Second-ranked William Smith (18-1-1) will host one of four sectionals Saturday and Sunday at Cozzens Field.
The Herons, who are making their fifth straight appearance in the sectional round, will face No. 18 Stevens Institute of Technology (17-3-1) in a third-round Saturday. Opening kickoff is slated for 11 a.m.
Saturday’s second game will pit No. 12 Johns Hopkins (16-2-4) against No. 11 Dickinson (16-2-4) at 1:30 p.m.
The Herons punched their ticket to the third round with a 2-0 victory over Mary Washington Sunday. That came a day after a 3-0 first-round triumph over Utica. Both of those games were played at Cozzens Field.
Stevens defeated ninth-ranked Middlebury 2-1 in a second-round game Sunday in Vermont.
Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins defeated No. 7 Christopher Newport 2-0 Sunday night to advance to the sectional round, while Dickinson bested No. 20 Amherst 1-0 to secure their spot in the third round.
The teams that survive Saturday will meet in a quarterfinal match at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets to each of the weekend’s coming games are $6 for general admission, $3 for students, senior citizens and military personnel, and $2 for children ages 3-12. Fans unable to make it to Cozzens Field can follow all the action at hwsathletics.com either by following the “Live Stats” link or watching through HWS All-Access Video.