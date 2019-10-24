GENEVA — The ultimate achievement for any athlete is making it into the Hall of Fame when their playing career is complete.
Hobart soccer coach Shawn Griffin achieved that milestone when he was inducted into the Plymouth State Athletics Hall of Fame.
Griffin graduated from Plymouth State in 1988, where he played four years on the soccer team and was the head coach for eight years.
On the pitch, Griffin helped Plymouth State to a record of 52-14-16 in a four-year span. The Panthers appeared in the NCAA tournament three of those four seasons. He was a member of perhaps the best team in program history — the 1983 team which was was enshrined in the school’s Hall of Fame in 2000. After falling in their first game of the season, the team cruised to a 20-game unbeaten streak, advancing to the national semifinals.
In his eight seasons coaching the Panthers, Griffin tallied an overall record of 92-45-9. He guided his alma mater to three NCAA tournament appearances, three ECAC tournament selections and the championship game of the inaugural Little East Tournament.
Now in his 28th season coaching, Griffin has amassed an overall record of 305-167-51. On Sept. 14 he reached the 300-win milestone with a 3-0 win over Geneseo. In 20 seasons with Hobart, Griffin has posted a 213-122-42 overall record. He has won two Liberty League championships and guided Hobart to six NCAA tournament appearances.
The highlight of his coaching career at Hobart thus far came in the 2008 season, when the Statesmen won a program-record 18 games and advanced to the third round of the NCAA tournament.
On Saturday, Hobart defeated Union 3-1 for its 10th win of the season, the 13th time the Statesmen have won at least that many games under Griffin.