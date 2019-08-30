GENEVA — It is a new day and fresh season for the Hobart soccer team. Today they Statesmen will begin to bury the gut-wrenching, season-ending double overtime loss they experienced last November.
The team will begin its quest for the Liberty League Championship when they begin their season with the Finger Lakes Classic.
Hobart will host No. 5 Messiah College at 4 p.m. and then play New York University on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Last year, the Statesmen went 8-8-2 and 5-3-1 in conference play. That record carried them to the semifinals of the Liberty League tournament where they suffered the tough loss in double overtime against St. Lawrence University, who ended up winning the Championship.
2019 will be head coach Shawn Griffin’s 20th season at the helm. At Hobart, his career record is 203-118-41 with two Liberty League titles.
Hobart is in excellent position to challenge for the Liberty league title this year.
Four out of their top five scorers from 2018 are returning, including junior captain Pete Critchlow and senior Ben Orr. The two bring plenty of experience to the field with a combined 53 appearances.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Statesmen’s opponents will have a difficult time getting past three-time All-Liberty League selection Binjo Emmanuel along with senior Nick Wigglesworth.
Emmanuel and Wigglesworth were key contributors of last year’s squad that registered seven shutouts.
The midfield looks to be the team’s greatest strength.
Ithaca native Tristan Cornell Roberts will lead the midfield. In 2018, he registered three goals and an assist for seven points last year and shared the team lead with two game-winning goals. Roberts has appeared in 45 games throughout his Hobart career.
Also in the midfield is last year’s leading scorer Kyle Mangold who had four goals.
Playing center midfield will be the 2018 Liberty League Rookie of the Year, Nick Kriak. Kriak played in 16 games last season and started 10 of them.
After a tough ending to 2018, Hobart soccer looks poised to capture their third Liberty League title.