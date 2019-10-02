HOUGHTON — In soccer, it’s not necessarily how many shots are taken, but rather the quality of shots taken.
Despite the Wolves outshooting Houghton 12-5, Keuka fell to the Highlanders by a score of 2-1 on Tuesday night in a non-conference matchup.
The Wolves (3-6-1) got on the board first as junior defenseman Joshua Card beat goalkeeper Caleb Loew at the 25-minute mark. Loew made three saves in the win.
Hougton responded roughly seven minutes later as senior midfielder Ben DiCrasto beat Newark alum Ryan Velte. The Highlanders claimed what would be the game winning goal approximately 11 minutes later as senior defenseman Caleb Kaiss received a pass from midfielder Julius Klohr and beat Velte for the second time in the contest. Velte recorded no saves in the losing effort.
Keuka will look to get back in the win column this Saturday afternoon as they travel to Cazenovia for a North Eastern Athletic Conference showdown. The opening kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.