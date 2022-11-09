KEUKA PARK — Carson Smith has had a phenomenal freshman year for the Keuka College Wolves men’s soccer team this season and on Tuesday he was named Empire 8 Goalkeeper of the Year.
He was one of three Wolves soccer players to be named to the Empire 8 postseason awards.
Smith became the first student-athlete in school history to win an Empire 8 individual award and joins Holly Reynolds as the only other Keuka student-athlete to earn First Team All-Empire 8. Reynolds, a South Seneca graduate, earned her appreciation during the 2018-2019 women’s golf season.
Smith only allowed 1.58 goals a game this year leading to a .809 save percentage. His save percentage ranks 10th-best in program history.
He led the Empire 8 with 5.54 saves a game and 7.00 saves a game in conference play. He saved 86.3% of his shots on goal against Empire 8 opponents this year.
Smith becomes just the second goalkeeper in Keuka’s 33-year history to earn conference goalkeeping honors. He joins Mike Meskill who won the 2009 North Eastern Athletic Conference Goalkeeper of the Year and he remains as one of the program’s great goalies by still holding the career wins, shut-out records.
His best performance from the 2022 season might have been his upset 15-save shut-out performance victory at Nazareth College back on Oct. 19.
SPORTSMAN AND SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEARJunior defender Larry Kroon who was named as Keuka College’s representative for Empire 8 Sportsman of the Year for men’s soccer.
Senior midfielder Elena Paolini was named as Keuka College’s representative for Empire 8 Sportswoman of the Year for women’s soccer.
She is one of three players to start every game this season for the Wolves and assisted on the go-ahead goal against Medaille University on Senior Day back on Oct. 29.
For her career, the senior played in 51 games over three seasons while losing her sophomore season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She is a nursing major and has also excelled in the classroom, being named to the Empire 8 President’s List for the past two years as well as a North Eastern Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete as a freshman.