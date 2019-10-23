GENEVA — College rankings can feel like a roller coaster ride with all the up and down twists. Just ask the William Smith women’s soccer team who were a top ranked team earlier this season. The Herons were No. 3 in the nation, but after a pair of 1-0 victories this past weekend — the team has moved up to No. 2 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll.
William Smith (11-1-1, 7-0) clinched their 18th straight Liberty League tournament appearance as they won their seventh straight game. Entering this week, the Herons rank amongst the nation’s best in goals against average (5th, 0.30), shutout percentage (11th, .692) and winning percentage (14th, .885).
The Herons have recorded a Liberty League best nine shutouts in a 13-game span this season. The defense has also been stingy, allowing a league-low four goals.
Offensively, the Herons provided a ton of depth with 16 players recording at least one goal. Juniors Shelia McQuillen and Mariah Deschino have provided an offensive jolt with three goals each. McQuillen has also tacked on three assists to lead the team with nine points.
Sophomore Amanda Kesler has been a stone wall in net this season as she has played a majority of the minutes. She currently is posting an 11-1-1 record with a 0.30 GAA and a .862 save percentage with eight shutouts. Kesler is also seventh in the nation in GAA.
William Smith will close out the regular with three straight road games. They will square off with Liberty League foe Bard College this Saturday. Opening kickoff is slated for 2 p.m.