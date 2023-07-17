HOPEWELL — Finger Lakes Community College Athletics has announced the appointment of Frank Clark as head coach of the softball program. The longtime physical education teacher and varsity coach at Victor Central School brings years of knowledge and experience and a passion for developing well-rounded student-athletes.
As he steps into his new role, Clark expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to take the next step in his career.
“It is both an honor and a privilege to accept this position,” Clark said in a press release. “I am genuinely excited about working with the talented student-athletes at FLCC and making a positive impact on their lives, both on and off the field.”
Clark’s coaching philosophy extends beyond athletic accomplishments as he is dedicated to nurturing essential life skills that will benefit the student-athletes well beyond their softball careers.
“My goal is to help them develop effective communication skills, foster teamwork, and instill in a range of other valuable abilities that will contribute to their long-term success,” added Clark.
For 35 years, Clark was a phys-ed teacher in the Victor Central School District before retiring this past school year. He has held various coaching positions, ranging from modified to JV, varsity assistant and varsity coach at Victor. He has been actively involved in club softball through the Victor Vipers organization, where he conducted hitting clinics and defensive team practices.
“We are excited to welcome Frank Clark as our next head softball coach,” said Director of Athletics Samantha Boccacino. “Frank’s coaching experience and energy will be an asset to our department, and we are happy to welcome Frank into our Laker family.”
Clark has also successfully led varsity boys and girls volleyball teams, as well as the varsity boys and girls basketball teams at Victor.